Tony Abbott Expresses Concern Over China's Disastrous Retaliation On Visit To Taiwan

During a visit to Taiwan, a former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott accused China of bullying and expressed support for the democratically run island. Abbott said at a conference in Taiwan on Friday that nothing is more pressing right now than support with Taiwan. According to him, China's leadership has worked to isolate Taiwan, which it claims is its own. It has increased military harassment of Taiwan by flying fighter jets near the island. Abbott expressed concerns that Beijing "could lash out disastrously very soon," as per reports of The Guardian.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen opened the forum with a more measured statement that avoided any direct reference to China. She said that Taiwan is fully committed to engaging with regional players to prevent armed conflict in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has tightened restrictions over Hong Kong

Abbott claimed that Beijing has tightened restrictions over Hong Kong. Following Australia's call for an independent investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019, Beijing imposed official and unofficial trade barriers against exports including Australian wine, coal and barley, effectively halting imports of these products.

The most important issue, according to Abbott, is to ensure Taiwan's self-determination, even if it means using force. Abbott said, ''Our challenge is to try and ensure that the unthinkable remains unlikely and that the possible does not become the probable.'' He further stated that Taiwan's allies are very crucial right now; to emphasise that Taiwan's destiny should be decided by its own people, and to warn Beijing that any attempt at coercion would have unfathomable implications.

Abbott served as Australia's special trade envoy to India this year

Abbott served as Australia's special trade envoy to India this year. In August, he enraged Beijing by describing a proposed free trade pact between Australia and India as a symbol of the "democratic world's tilt away from China." Abbott had travelled to Taiwan as a private citizen. The government allowed him to travel as an exception from a pandemic travel ban that has kept most Australians at home. Jenny Bloomfield, Australia's top diplomat in Taiwan, accompanied Abbott with his engagements, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Some anonymous Australian government ministers questioned whether the visit was appropriate at a time when tensions with China are at an all-time high.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP