Too Successful For Friends To Handle; Woman's Post Breaks The Internet

A woman named Ciara by the username @Themagicmuir has started a meaningful discussion on Twitter by asking her audience some relevant questions. She posted an issue about her friends not being able to communicate with her due to insecurity over her success and career. She said to her audience that while she is cognizant of what it's like for her friend to handle the situation, she immensely appreciates people who open up about their vulnerabilities. She added that communication is the key to solve major problems.

One of my friends told me she can’t talk to me right now, because my success is triggering her insecurities and jealousy. I respect the hell out of her for being open and vulnerable. Communication is key, which is why we must all come from a place of non-judgement. — Ciara ✨ (@Themagicmuir) January 30, 2020

The internet users immediately swarmed on Ciara’s post sharing meaningful advice about how she must proceed with her pal from there. Some users said that they could relate to Ciara’s friend situation with theirs while others were more inquisitive about what caused her friend to think about their friendship in that manner.

Read Tom Brady's Cryptic Post On Twitter Makes Fans Abuzz About Veteran's Future

Read 'Parasite' Finally Releases In India, Twitter Calls It The "Best Movie Of The Year"

Ciara said that everyone deserved to be successful

Basis the responses Ciara received, that did not portray her in a good light in matters of friendship, Ciara shared another post with her audience emphasizing that everyone deserved to be successful and it wasn’t completely her fault. The Twitterati hovered on the post with a slight tweak in response, partially agreeing with Ciara, suggesting remedies to her at the same time.

We are all capable of success. If I can do it, so can you. It’s a matter of believing in yourself. All it takes is dedication and action. — Ciara ✨ (@Themagicmuir) January 30, 2020

This is a BIG YIKES for me. Communication and honesty is great, but girl come on. Tou have a toxic friendship on your hands. I could never be friends with someone who couldn’t be happy for my success. She rathers you fail because she’d be more comfortable being your friend. — 🦂MJ🦂 (@itssmarjean) January 31, 2020

i think that she's obviously happy for her success but it is very normal to feel inferior or to even feel triggered when you don't feel like you're moving in life but everyone around you is. and sometimes distancing yourself from those things to help yourself isn't toxic. — Clouds (@spacelovelies) January 31, 2020

Lol, I can't even imagine how you could feel insecure and jealous of a friend. Like, you can be happy for your friend without making it about you, this sounds like a draining friendship. — thatamel (@AmelLiban) January 31, 2020

A user wrote that she admired how mature Ciara was when her friend approached her, and that true friendship did not have to cause offense to one party just because their friend was more successful. Some users thought that Ciara was perhaps exaggerating her friendship issues and must have a talk privately with the said friend. All-in-all, the users had an assortment of friendly advice to give to Ciara that many can pick from.

Read CM Punk Confirms WWE Backstage Return Date, Replies To A Fan On Twitter

Read Australian Open: Dominic Thiem's Sportsmanship Vs Alexander Zverev In Semis Wins Twitter