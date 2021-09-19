Top 10 Headline: Channi Becomes Punjab's New CM, Babul Supriyo Justifies U-turn & More

Charanjit Singh Channi Named Next Punjab CM; To Meet Governor Shortly

Amid long uncertainty over the face of the next Punjab Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat announced on Sunday evening that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab.

Read More

'Won't Hesitate To Deal Sternly With Those Involved In Anti-national Acts', Warns J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday made it clear that no one will be allowed to harm India's unity and sovereignty. Sinha warned that the government will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or with the ones who are creating hurdles in the path of peace of the Union Territory.

Read More

Uttar Pradesh | Priyanka Gandhi Will Decide If She Wants To Be CM Candidate For UP Polls: Salman Khurshid

A week after the Congress party sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh, senior leader Salman Khurshid weighed in on the party's chief ministerial face. During a visit to UP's Prayagraj on Saturday, Salman Khurshid stated that the UP Assembly Elections 2022 will be fought under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who would decide if she also wants to be the CM face for the party.

Read More

'Situation In Kerala Alarming, Govt Should've Taken Action': Union Min V Muraleedharan

After the CPI (M)’s in-house note cautioned party cadres on attempts being made to “lure” college youth in Kerala towards extremism, the BJP in the state has gone all gun blazing on the LDF government. Union Minister V Muraleedharan has seized the note to attack the ruling party amid the ongoing furore. Stepping up the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government, the BJP minister flagged on Sunday that the ‘real situation (of radicalisation) is alarming in Kerala’. In his view, many people in the state believe that there is a Kerala connection in terror incidents across and outside the country.

Read More

Maharashtra: Thane Police Arrest Dawood’s Aide In Extortion Case Involving Param Bir Singh

In a massive development, an alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim - Tariq Abdul Karim Merchant alias Parveen was arrested by Thane police on Sunday in connection to an extortion case. This arrest pertains to a case where Param Bir Singh is also an accused. Parveen, who is currently jailed in another case by the Maharashtra police, has been handed over to Thane police. Param Bir has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases.

Read More

'This Is Serious': BJP Echoes Capt. Amarinder Singh's Concerns Over Sidhu's Pakistan Ties

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar weighed in on the Punjab Congress crisis on Sunday, raising the allegations levelled by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh against PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh, who has been at loggerheads with Navjot Sidhu, chose to step down from the post to put an end to 'humiliation'. However, he maintained a strong stance against the latter's appointment as the CM, which he says could work against the 'security' of the nation

Read More

Hours Before Quitting, Captain Amarinder Singh Wrote To Sonia Gandhi; Read Details Here

Hours before quitting the post of the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had written a lengthy letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday where he detailed his anguish at the political events that had taken place the last five months. In the letter, Captain Amarinder Singh questioned the recent changes in the Punjab Congress, seemingly the tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu and his appointment as the PPCC chief, and said that the political developments were not based on a full understanding of Punjab's national imperatives and key concerns.

Read More

UP Report Card: Yogi Adityanath Details Transformation Of UP On Completion Of 4.5yrs, Hits Out At Oppn

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed the state on the completion of his government's 4.5 years in power, detailing its transformation 'from mafia raj to prosperity'. The CM congratulated the 24 crore citizens of UP and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership, for guiding his government towards good governance and success. Hitting out at the Opposition for having encouraged mafia raj during their terms, Yogi Adityanath highlighted his crackdown against mafia power and the work that the BJP Government had done for the poor.

Read More

‘Sarkar’ Actor Thalapathy Vijay Files Case Against His Parents; Know Why

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly filed a case against 11 people, including his parents. The actor has reportedly filed a case seeking an injunction restraining them from using his name, or the name of his fan clubs in politics.

Read More

TMC's Babul Supriyo Justifies U-turn, Says 'Mamata Didi's Words Inspired Me'

In a second press briefing conducted after joining Trinamool Congress, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday, 19 September 2021, said that it was Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words' that forced him towards changing his decision of quitting politics. Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post and had even said that he won't be joining any party- a part which was later deleted by him.

Read More