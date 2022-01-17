Top 10 Headlines: Abu Dhabi Airport Attack; Punjab Elections Postponed; UP Polls & More

Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 3 Oil Tankers Explode In Houthi-claimed Drone Attack In UAE

At least three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires. The Abu Dhabi police issued a statement saying that the preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fire are possibly drones that fell in two areas. They also added that the fire is currently being put out.

COVID Vaccination For 12-14 Year Age Group Likely To Begin From March In India: NTAGI Head

Dr NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on Monday, said that India may start administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids in the 12-14 age bracket in March as the 15-18 age group is likely to get fully inoculated by then. He said of the estimated 7.4 crore population in the 15-18 age group, more than 3.45 lakh have received their first jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the second dose is due in 28 days.

Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani Killed In Drone Attack In UAE

A petrol tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi killed three people and injured six others on January 17, according to state news agency WAM. Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed, while six others were wounded with ailments ranging from minor to moderate in the Abu Dhabi airport attack, Arab media agencies reported citing local police.

Punjab Election Postponed To February 20 On Account Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti: EC

In a key development, the Election Commission of India on Monday deferred the date of polling in Punjab by six days. The Assembly elections in the northern state will now be held on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. Parties across the political spectrum including Congress, BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, and AAP had sought deferment of polls citing that many SC voters will be travelling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti which falls on February 16.

Republic Day 2022 To Witness Glorious Flypast Of 75 Aircraft Including 5 Rafale Jets

The grandest ever aerial display will be witnessed over Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on January 26, with 75 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, Army, and the Navy taking part in the glorious flypast showcasing India's military strength. In line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, this year's parade will also include five Rafale that will fly over the Rajpath in the Vinaash formation.

UP Election: Bhupesh Baghel Questions EC Over BJP's Campaign In Amroha; 'biasness Visible'

After an FIR was registered against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for violating COVID norms, Congress leader urged the Election Commission of India to present a demo of how to hold campaigns amid COVID threat. Bhupesh Baghel and others were booked for violating COVID norms in Noida while participating in a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Goa Elections: Congress Rules Out Alliance With TMC, Confident Of Forming Stable Govt

With less than a month remaining in the assembly polls, AICC Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday stated that Congress is the only alternative to form a stable government in Goa. Claiming Trinamool Congress' approach and objective poor, Rao stated that people of Goa are going to reject the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party. He also cleared the air that there will be no alliance between Congress and TMC in the poll-bound state. Goa elections will be conducted on February 14 in a single phase.

UP Election: Yogi Adityanath Asserts BJP Will Win; 'crackdown On Criminals Will Continue'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, January 17, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be reelected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Yogi Aditynath mentioned that when the BJP comes to power again, the crackdown on criminals will continue.

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress President Sarita Arya Joins BJP, Says 'was Insulted By Party'

In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the party's state Mahila president Sarita Arya joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday. The development came after Sarita Arya was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. While speaking to the media, the ex-Congress leader claimed that she was 'insulted' by the Congress party.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Warns ‘next Few Weeks Will Be Tough’ As Omicron Spreads

As the United States continues to witness an unprecedented upsurge of the novel COVID-19 cases driven by Omicron variant, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Sunday that the “next few weeks will be tough”. The US is set to record over 800,000 new cases per day, as some of the states such as New York that had turned the epicentre during the first wave are starting to witness a plateau in infections.

Image: Republic World