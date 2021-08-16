Top 10 Headlines: Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates; Tripura Assembly Polls And More

Afghanistan: Several Killed Amid Evacuation At Kabul Airport, Shooting Incidents Reported

In a shocking development, several people have been killed at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul on Monday, after US troops opened fire, reports local news agency Tolo News. According to reports, the Afghan airspace has been shut amid firing, with all commercial flights being suspended. While Taliban has taken over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Visits Kerala To Examine COVID-19 Situation

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday, to assess the state's COVID-19 situation. Mandaviya will evaluate the state's medical facilities and administration. A tweet from the office of Mansukh Mandaviya, read, "Minister @MansukhMandviya ji has reached Kerala wherein he was formally received at the Trivandrum domestic airport. He will now proceed to his various engagements to examine the State's efforts for the management of #COVID19."

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: China Recognises Taliban; Firing At Kabul Airport

Thousands of Afghan civilians have thronged the Kabul Airport to flee the war-ravaged country as Taliban lays siege at Kabul, overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani led Afghanistan government.

‘Pakistan Living In Fool's Paradise’: Fmr J&K DGP Warns As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

As the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops, J&K former DGP SP Vaidya spoke to Republic TV on the failure of US policy and the impact of the Taliban on South Asian countries. On Monday, August 16, a State Department official announced that the American flag was no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul amid evacuations from Afghanistan's capital.

Punjab CM Requests MEA To Evacuate Indians, Says '200 Sikhs Stuck In Afghan Gurudwara'

Emphasizing the need for securing the lives of all Indians in Afghanistan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to arrange for their evacuation. The Chief Minister also assured that his government and the Indian National Congress (INC) will extend any help needed for the evacuation. The Punjab Chief Minister's statement came as visuals of Kabul's airport filled with chaos and tension emerged on Monday morning.

Tripura Assembly Polls: Talks On At BJP Camp Over Cabinet Expansion & Alliance Strategies

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls in 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to strengthening its ground in Tripura and expand the party's state unit. This new development has come after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb met BJP national president JP Nadda last week on August 12.

Centre To Form Panel Of Experts To Probe Pegasus 'snooping' Issue; SC Affidavit Accessed

After vociferous demand from the opposition, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee of experts to probe the Pegasus 'snooping' row. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was hearing petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists and the Editors Guild of India. In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday, the Centre categorically rubbished all allegations citing that the pleas are based on unsubstantiated media reports.

Hardeep Puri Breaks Silence On Minority Evacuation From Afghan; "MEA Making Arrangements"

On the evacuation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for it will make all the arrangements. The statement of the former Aviation Minister and the present Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas comes after Congress accused the PM Modi-led Central government of maintaining silence on the Afghanistan crisis. The national party further urged the government to prepare a plan to evacuate minorities - Hindus and Sikhs from the region.

Pakistan Under Pressure As Ghani Flees, FM Drops Hint On Recognising Taliban Leadership

After the Ashraf Ghani-led government was dissolved, Pakistan's National Security Committee convened on Monday, August 16, to assess the ramifications of the current scenario. Chaired by Pakistan PM Imran Khan, the meeting witnessed the participation of civil and military leaders including DG ISI Faiz Hameed and Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent tweets suggests that Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. This comes amid anticipation that nations including China and Iran will also recognise the new Afghan administration.

Big Blow For Congress As Sushmita Dev Joins TMC After Assam Assembly Poll Debacle

In a massive blow to the Congress party on Monday, former parliamentarian Sushmita Dev joined TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. This comes after she met the Diamond Harbour MP at the latter's office at the Camac Street in Kolkata a few minutes earlier. Mentioning that she was inspired by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC's official Twitter handle stated, "We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev to our Trinamool family".

IMAGE: Republicworld