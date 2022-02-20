Top 10 Headlines: Amarinder Predicts Congres Washout In Punjab; Akhilesh Slams BJP & More

Capt Amarinder Singh says 'Channi not fit to be CM'; predicts Congress washout in polls

Predicting a washout for Congress, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday, claimed that the Grand old party won't win more than 20-30 seats. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he claimed that Punjab CM Charanjit Channi was not trustworthy and was fit to be a minister and not a CM. The polling for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly is underway and results will be announced on March 10.

Around 40% to 50% Russian troops deployed near Ukrainian border: Report

The fear of war has increased further as a US defence official estimated around 40% to 50% of Russian troops are deployed near the Ukrainian border, according to Sky News on Sunday.

According to the media report, the Russian troops are now in an offensive position. It said that the number of Russian ground units in the area - known as battalion tactical groups - has also grown tremendously within the last two weeks, from 83 to 125. As per Sky News, each of the battalion tactical groups has between 750 and 1,000 soldiers. Though Russia has released a video claiming that the troops are now withdrawing from the border region, the United States asserted that the troops massed further.

EAM S Jaishankar clarifies 4-member QUAD not 'Asian-NATO'; 'don't slip into lazy analogy'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's presence at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 is being noted as one that snubs various speculations over India's demeanour in the international sphere. On Saturday, EAM Jaishankar clarified the four-member dialogue QUAD is not an 'Asian NATO' and exuded confidence in the country's growing ties with ASEAN in the subcontinent. Pertinently, he also asserted that the state of the India-China border will 'define the state of relationship' between both nations and that Beijing and New Delhi are going through a 'difficult phase'.

Akhilesh Yadav corners Yogi Adityanath govt, asks if 'bulldozer will go to Lakhimpur?'

As Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase of the assembly elections on Sunday, Samajwadi Party’s CM face in the ongoing polls, Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the incumbent government for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state and exhorted that BJP will be evicted by the people, and Samajwadi Party will rise to power.

After casting his vote at Etawah’s Jaswantnagar polling station, the former UP Chief Minister exclaimed that Samajwadi Party has already bagged 100 seats in the previous two phases of polls and will add another 100 in the impending 2 phases.

UK to end all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week as cases continue to decline

As COVID cases continue to decline, the UK government is preparing to end all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England, including the rule to self-isolate if one tests positive. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that all the legal restrictions as part of his "living with COVID-19" plan will be dropped soon, reported Sputnik. In a press release, Downing Street confirmed that the UK Prime Minister on Monday will outline the government's plan to lift COVID-related restrictions as cases continue to go down. While the vaccination process and other pharmaceutical interventions will continue to remain in place as the "first line of defense" against the deadly coronavirus.

Akhilesh Yadav counters BJP's claim of SP link to 2008 blast convict: 'Photo no parameter'

Countering BJP's allegations, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, claimed that pictures were no parameters for levying terror links against a person. Referring to BJP's claims that one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts was an SP leader's son, Yadav claimed that many BJP leaders had 'almost touched a Pakistani general's feet' when he visited Lok Sabha. The third phase of elections where 59 seats are up for grabs is currently underway, with ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Karhal. Results will be announced on March 10.

UK FM warns 'worst-case scenario' of Russian invasion can happen 'as early as next week'

UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which she described as a “worst-case scenario” could happen as early as next week, as she accused Moscow of not being “serious about diplomacy”. Speaking to the British reporters, Truss stated that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech at the Munich conference was “extremely sobering” as the latter also called for Russian authoritarian leader Putin for talks, an offer not yet heeded by Moscow. “This is one of the most dangerous moments for European security that we've experienced since early in the 20th century,” stressed UK’s foreign secretary.

GoC Chinar Corps hand out strong message, claims drop in terrorist recruitment in J&K

Giving out a strong message to Pakistani terrorists, top army commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey who heads the Srinagar-based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) of the Indian Army, stated that the recruitment of terrorists have gone down in the Kashmir valley, while the Army's counter-infiltration grid has become stronger and robust. While speaking to ANI on the same, GoC Chinar Corps LG DP Pandey also noted that the terrorist organisations don't have their top leadership in the valley in the present situation.

Northeast will be India's engine of growth: PM Modi on Arunachal Pradesh's statehood day

Commemorating the occasion of their 36th statehood day in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the people of the state. The Northeast state was proclaimed a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Congratulating the people of Arunachal and revisiting the history of the state, PM Modi also spoke about how the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) availed a new identity in Arunachal Pradesh 50 years ago. PM Modi further noted that Arunachal will be the engine of India's growth in the 21st century.

Ukraine forces fired 120mm-calibre mortars prohibited under Minsk Deak in Donetsk says DRP

On Sunday, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) stated that Ukrainian forces shelled various settlements in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, using 120-mm calibre mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreement. As per the reports of Sputnik, DPR authorities stated that a total of twenty 120-mm mortars were fired at Komunarivka and Staromykhailivka towns.

