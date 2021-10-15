Top 10 Headlines: Car Mows Down Devotees In Chhattisgarh; Explosion In Kandahar & More

Dussehra Celebration Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

In a shocking incident, at least 20 people involved in the tableau celebrating Dussehra have been mowed down and crushed by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar on Friday. A video of the disturbing incident shows a speeding car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon. One person died during treatment in the incident, as per sources, while dozens were left critically injured. All were taken to Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

Rajnath Singh Affirms Private-Public Sector Association For India's Defence Preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday affirmed that the private sector is operating closely with the public sector in the purview of the defence preparedness of the nation. "After Liberalisation, market reforms, the private sector is working closely with the public sector for the defence preparedness of the country. Today, defence manufacturing is seen as coordination of the private and public sectors," the Union Minister said while addressing the launch of seven new defence firms.

PM Modi Unveils 7 Defence Firms, Avers 'India Taking New Resolutions To Build New Future'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the country as he dedicated seven new defence companies to India. During his address, PM Modi also paid tributes to India's former President and Bharat Ratna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on account of his birth anniversary. He added that Dr Kalam is an inspiration as he dedicated his life to building a powerful India. The Prime Minister remarked that the seven new defence firms will strengthen the resolve of a capable nation.

Kedarnath & Badrinath Temples To Be Shut Next Month; PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath On Nov 9

The doors of the Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will close next month as heavy snowfall and low temperature makes it difficult for people to visit the pilgrims at high altitudes in winters. Announcing the closing dates on Friday, the Devasthanam Temple board ushered the mandate of temples being shut until summer next year.

Taliban-like Killing Near Singhu Border, Body Hanged With Limbs Chopped; FIR Filed

n a gut-wrenching incident, a young man has been brutally killed in Haryana, close to the Singhu Kundli border. According to the police, the body of the 35-year-old youth was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site' on Friday morning. The gruesome visuals of the barbaric act indicate that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for a postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

Afghanistan: Explosion At Shia Mosque In Kandahar Province Leaves 37 Dead And 70 Injured

An explosion occurred at Imam Bargah mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, reported AP citing eyewitnesses on Friday, 15 October. According to the news agency, three back-to-back blasts, which were staged by a suicide bomber, hit the mosque, causing the death of 36 people and injuring more than 70. The suicide bomb attack on Friday came after at least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured in a blast at Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz. In the previous blast on Friday, 9 October, the suicide bomber reportedly detonated the explosive vest amid a crow of Shia worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers.

J&K: Two More Jawans Martyred In Poonch In Counter-terror Gun Fight; Army Pays Tribute

In another tragic development, two more jawans - riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh were martyred in Jammu-Kashmir. Issuing a statement, the Army said that the two jawans were martyred after a day-long gunfight at Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, Poonch. In total, seven Army jawans have been martyred in Poonch in counter-terror operations.

Bangladesh: Despite PM Hasina's Assurance, Over 20 Injured In Clash At Habiganj Durga Puja

Even though Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured strict action against the perpetrators, more than 20 people including a policeman were injured on Thursday, 14 October in a clash between Madrasa students and Hindus at a Durga Puja venue in the country’s Habiganj district, stated local media reports. Earlier on the same day, as per the Dhaka Tribune report, Bangladeshi PM had assured that authorities would take stringent measures over Wednesday’s incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence On ED Summons; Says She's A Victim & Witness In PMLA Case

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money-laundering case on Thursday. She was spotted arriving at the ED premises in Delhi for questioning. The latest development on the issue is the statement the actor’s spokesperson gave on Friday, that she ‘hasn't been part of any money laundering activity.’

IPL Final: Michael Vaughan Predicts Winner, Also Names 'Man Of Match' For CSK Vs KKR Match

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted the winner of IPL 2021 and has also revealed the name of the cricketer who he thinks will get the 'Man of the Match' award. Vaughan turned to social media to share his prediction, where he backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the IPL final on Friday. According to the former England cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja will receive the player of the match award during tonight’s game between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK was the first team to reach the final of IPL 2021 after the MS Dhoni-led side beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 on October 10.

Image: Republicworld