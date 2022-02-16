Top 10 Headlines: Channi's Insult, PM Modi's Jibe At Congress, Ukraine-Russia Row & More

Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy Urges Students To 'book Earliest Available Flight'

In response to student requests for flight arrangements from Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued a statement on Wednesday amid the Russia Ukraine crisis advising students to "not panic" and book the earliest and most convenient flights to India. More flights are being planned to fulfil the increased demand, according to the statement, and more information will be released soon.

Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Swastik Bansal Pays Tribute To The Legendary Musician

Bappi Lahiri, a veteran singer-composer, died at the age of 69 in a Mumbai hospital after suffering from severe health concerns, leaving the entire country in mourning. Everyone is offering sincere respect to the legend via social media, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to famous cinema stars to members of the music profession. Swastik Bansal, a well-known performer on Indian idol season 12, too paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri in an emotional Instagram message.

Punjab Election: BJP Slams CM Channi, Priyanka Vadra For 'humiliating' People Of UP, Bihar

Following a gathering in Rupnagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched another attack on current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ahead of the Punjab elections. Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT chief, uploaded a video from the rally in which Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh belittled the people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. Malviya went after Congress, accusing its leaders of dividing the country rather than developing it.

Prince Andrew Reaches Out-of-court Settlement With Virginia Giuffre In Sexual Abuse Case

A court document filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, suggests that Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have struck an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse case against him. According to the Associated Press, Giuffre's attorney David Boies informed the judge in a court filing that counsel on both sides was alerting the Court that a settlement had been struck. The attorneys have even asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed within a month.

Putin Says Russia Can't Look Other Way On US, NATO's Free Interpretation Of Equal Security

On February 15, after meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia cannot ignore the fact that the US and NATO are defining the principle of indivisible security very broadly and in their own interests.

"Russia cannot turn a blind eye on how the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance are interpreting, quite freely and for their own benefit, the key principles of equal and indivisible security, which are committed to paper in many European documents," Putin remarked, Russian media reported.

China Will Take Advantage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis To Do Something 'provocative', Says US

The US has said that China will take advantage of the Russian-Ukraine issue to do something "provocative" in Asia, especially while Western governments are focused on defusing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of the US Pacific Air Forces, stated that Beijing has allied itself with Russia, citing China's recent support for Moscow's opposition to Kyiv joining NATO.

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Failing To Keep Kartarpur Sahib Within India's Territory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted the previous Congress government for failing to incorporate Kartarpur Sahib under Indian territory during division in 1947, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 slated for February 20. The PM went on to say that Congress had three chances to reclaim Kartarpur from Pakistan but has failed to do so. Guru Nanak Dev's ultimate resting place was Kartarpur Sahib.

Armenia: Indian Embassy Urges Admission-seeking Students To Beware Of Unscrupulous Agents

The Indian Embassy in Armenia published a statement on Tuesday, raising awareness about the issue of fraud among students seeking admission in Armenia. The Embassy underlined that it has come to the Embassy's attention that some unscrupulous agents are recruiting Indian students who were previously studying in several foreign medical colleges under the false promise of being enrolled as transfer students to Armenian medical school. The students' documents will be returned to them when they arrive in Armenia, according to the Embassy, because they were not apostilled by the competent Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the authorised Ministry.

IWF Chief Calls For 'immediate' UN Intervention For Safety Of Minorities In Pakistan

Following an increase in crimes against minorities in Pakistan, Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting prompt action. Chandhok cited "alarming allegations" of "heinous acts" received from Pakistan, according to the letter posted by ANI. Despite several requests and complaints, he claims that local authorities and the Pakistani government have "failed" to take any preventive or corrective action.

Yogi Adityanath Labels Oppn 'opportunists'; Asks Citizens To Beware Ahead Of UP Elections

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, went after the opposition on Wednesday, asking citizens if the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Congress had inquired about their well-being during COVID. He warned people to be aware of opportunists, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked for the people.

