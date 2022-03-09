Top 10 Headlines: EU Passes New Sanctions Package Against Russia; UP Elections & More

European Union Passes New Sanctions Package Against Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine Invasion

In a bid to pressurise Russia to stop its military operations in Ukraine, the European Union permanent representatives have approved a new package of sanctions. The permanent representatives have included more Russian leaders, oligarchs and their family members in the latest package of sanctions. Moreover, in the package of sanctions a ban has been imposed on the export of several goods. A complete list has been prepared of goods that cannot be exported from the 27 member bloc to Russia, which include technologies and software. Also, the export of maritime equipment.

Russia Says 'some Progress' Made In Talks, Army Asked To Not 'topple' Ukraine Govt

In a significant development, Russia said Wednesday stated that talks with Ukraine had made 'some progress', after the two sides held their 3rd round of negotiations in Belarus. Addressing a press brief, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared that negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict were making 'headway' and underscored that Moscow's troops had been not been asked to 'topple' the Ukrainian government.

Devendra Fadnavis Detained By Mumbai Police During Protest Demanding Nawab Malik's Ouster

In a massive development on Wednesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was detained by the Mumbai Police while staging a protest demanding Minister Nawab Malik's resignation. A few minutes earlier, he addressed a protest along with key BJP leaders at the Azad Maidan with the motto 'Nawab Malik Hatao, Desh Bachao'. Visuals showed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly waving to a vast number of BJP workers gathered on the occasion before getting into the police van.

Russia Demands Explanation From US Over Alleged Biological Programmes In Ukraine

The Russian Federation along with its close ally China has levelled serious allegations against the United States and claimed that it has biological programmes in Ukrainian laboratories. Following the allegations, Russia's Foreign Ministry has now slammed Washington and sought an explanation. This also comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry too alleged that "The United States controls labs in at least 30 countries including Ukraine".

UP Polls: SP Writes To EC Seeking Live Webcast Of Counting, Link For All Parties To Watch

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner ahead of counting of votes on March 10, demanding webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies. In the letter, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party requested that the counting process be webcast across all districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties to watch it live.

Piyush Goyal Lauds PM, EAM For Evacuation In War-hit Ukraine; 'Congress Played Politics'

As the number of Indian nationals evacuated from Russia-invaded Ukraine surpassed 20,000, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a press briefing on Wednesday. In the press briefing, Goyal outlined how Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself monitored the whole process and called the evacuation efforts of India 'unparallel' to that of any other country, including the United States that just 'released an advisory' asking the Americans to leave.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Result Timings, Voting %, Opinion Poll & Exit Polls

The polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly took place in a single phase on February 14. The moment of truth i.e. votes will be counted on Thursday, March 10. The main political parties in the fray include the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the debutant Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Charge Sheets Against Alleged Curators Of 'Bulli Bai' & 'Sulli Deals' Filed In CMM Court

In a key development, Delhi Police on Tuesday, March 9, filed charge sheets against Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi in the Sulli deals and Bulli bai mobile applications case. Sulli Deals and Bull Bai were apps where Muslim women were auctioned, both the aforementioned names are allegedly the curators of the apps.

Biological E Seeks Permission For Corbevax's EUA For Children In Age Group 5-12: Report

In a key development, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its new COVID vaccine, Corbevax on Wednesday, March 9. Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine in the age group between 5-12 years. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries of the age between 5-12 years has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee. It is pertinent to mention here that Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19.

Russia Warns Of 'broad Retaliation' To Western Sanctions Amid Ongoing War With Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia warned the West that it was formulating a "broad retaliation" to sanctions that would be rapid and felt in the most sensitive parts of the West's economy. According to Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, Russia's response would be prompt, deliberate, and sensitive to those it addresses, RIA news agency reported. This comes after several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

Image: Republic World