Top 10 Headlines: India Crosses 100 Cr Vaccine Mark; WHO's Assessment Of Sputnik V; & More

India Administers 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Jabs

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reach Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country is set to witness celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

#LIVE | India achieves historic feat with 100 crore vaccine doses administered, PM Modi leads celebrations; to interact with healthcare professionals.



— Republic (@republic) October 21, 2021

Mansukh Mandaviya To Launch Song To Celebrate Vaccine Milestone

As India is all set to achieve the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and audio-visual film to mark the significance. According to Union Health Ministry data, the nation has currently administered 99.70 crore vaccine doses and is rapidly marching towards the goal. The cumulative total of 99.12 crore doses was recorded after Tuesday's total inoculation of 41 lakh doses. The Health Minister will launch the song and audio-visual film at 12.30 PM today from Red Fort.

Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 2 Fishermen

Three days after two Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further urging him to take necessary steps for getting the fishermen released. Stalin also requested EAM Jaishankar to carry out a trace and rescue operation to find the third fisherman who went missing on the same day. In a letter directed to EAM Jaishankar, MK Stalin apprised him about the overall situation and further requested for taking major steps in the matter.

Have written to Hon. @DrSJaishankar, urging him to take all necesseary steps immediately to release the two Indian fishermen from the trawler capsized by Sri Lankan navy on 18th October and to trace & rescue the third fisherman aboard on the sunken vessel, who has been missing. pic.twitter.com/eG3rCWQ0VP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 20, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Aryan In Jail

As Aryan Khan continues to remain in judicial custody, his father- Shah Rukh Khan visited him at Arthur Road jail on Thursday. The superstar was spotted entering the jail premises on Thursday morning, a day after Aryan's bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court. Khan's legal team has now filed an application in the Bombay High Court and is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice Nitin Sambre. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Badal Avers 'Amarinder Always Toed BJP's Line'

Coming down heavily on Captain Amarinder Singh for seeking to tie up with BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that they were in cahoots with each other for the last 5 years. Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, she asserted that Singh always followed BJP's line during his tenure as the CM. To buttress her point, Badal highlighted that PM Modi had not spoken against the former Punjab CM, unlike other opposition leaders. Moreover, he alleged that BJP had helped the Congress leader in the 2017 Assembly polls by transferring its votes to him.

WHO's Assessment Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Final Stages

Just two days after South Africa denied approval to Sputnik V vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it is assessing the Russia-designed vaccine for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). On Wednesday, developers of the Russian indigenous anti-coronavirus vaccine said that WHO’s preliminary assessment of the vaccine was in the final stages and a team of health inspectors will visit Moscow soon. The vector-based vaccine is jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Abdul Salam Hanafi Claims Women Have 'excellent Rights' Under Taliban

With the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, there is widespread anxiety that the exit of US and coalition soldiers could jeopardise even the modest advances made for Afghan women and girls. For more than two decades, Western countries encouraged Afghan women and girls to pursue higher education, work in the media, and hold public and government positions, but their abrupt pullout left many women vulnerable, according to The Frontier Post.

Top US Diplomat Accuses China Of Not 'playing By Rules'

Amid soaring tensions with Beijing, top American diplomat Nicholas Burns, who has been nominated by United States President Joe Biden has stated that China has been an aggressor against India along the Himalayan border. Burns, who has been nominated by Biden as his next envoy to Beijing has asserted that the US should hold the Chinese government accountable for 'failing to play by the rules'.

US Religious Freedom Body Urges Bangladesh Govt To Ensure Security Of Hindus

The United States' Religious Freedom body has launched a strong statement against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. In its statement, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said that it is 'gravely troubled' and 'especially disturbed' by the 'widespread attacks and desecration of Hindu places of worship [in #Bangladesh]'. The attack by an angry mob during Durga Puja celebrations claimed the lives of at least six people including two Hindu devotees while several others sustained critical injuries.

Brian Laundrie's Suspected Human Remains & Items Found

Partial ‘human remains’ were found on Wednesday in a Florida park where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, the FBI said on 20 October. Petito disappeared on a road trip with Laundrie, who has also been missing for over a month after returning to Florida from a trip with his partner. Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, where the couple was documenting their travel journey.

