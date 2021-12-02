Top 10 Headlines: India, Russia To Ink Deal On Supply Of AK-203; UP Polls & More

India, Russia To Ink Deal On Supply Of AK-203 Assault Rifles During Putin's Visit

In a major boost to India's defence prowess and its military ties with Russia, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on Monday. The deal will be sealed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. Government sources have informed ANI that all necessary clearances have been done as of now, including the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Trouble for ex-Mumbai top cop? Param Bir Singh Likely To Be Suspended Today

In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that the Maharashtra government is likely to suspend Param Bir Singh for violation of All India Service Rules on Thursday. A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Taliban At War With Iran? Afghan's Nimruz Sees Massive Clash After 'misunderstanding'

Iranian forces and Taliban fighters clashed in Kang district of Nimruz province, Afghanistan. Local residents in southwestern Afghanistan have mentioned that Iranian forces had entered Afghanistan, Iran International cited an Afghan International report. Reportedly, a "misunderstanding" between the two resulted in Taliban fighters firing at Iranians who were close to the border and Iranian forces had responded to the firing.

Rahul Gandhi Tries To Stem Punjab Congress Infighting; Sunil Jakhar Likely To Get Key Role

In an attempt to address the infighting in Punjab Congress, Rahul Gandhi met Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. As per sources, they discussed multiple issues including those related to the party and the strategy for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The former Congress president also reportedly talked about the formation of election-related committees with them.

Dreamt By Gandhi, Envisioned By PM Modi, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor To Open On Dec 13

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The architectural reimagining of the temple complex around the presiding deity of the ancient town and connecting it with the river Ganga which flows by 300 meters away was conceived by the PM who also represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha. Devotees, tourists, and visitors can now reach the temple from the riverfront by boat with the majestic façade of the temple complex now accessible from the ghats via the corridor.

WTA Suspends Tennis Tournaments In China Amid Growing Concerns Over Peng Shuai's Safety

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend all tournaments in China and Hong Kong due to concerns regarding the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement that he doesn't see how he can ask his players to compete in China, where Peng Shuai's voice has been suppressed and she has been seemingly pressed to take back her allegation of sexual assault against a powerful Chinese politician.

'Recognise crime against humanity': Hague Conference Calls For Pakistan's 'unconditional Apology' Over 1971 B'desh Genocide

The international conference in The Hague has demanded an unconditional apology from Pakistan to the Bangladeshi community over the 1971 genocide which was committed by Pakistani soldiers. The conference in The Hague, also known as the city of justice, urged the global community to not only recognise the atrocities that took place 50 years ago but also to pressurise Islamabad to offer an apology to Bangladeshis.

Gujarat: 15 Fishing Boats Capsize In Gir Somnath; 8 Fishermen Feared Missing

In a major accident reported in Gujarat, at least 15 fishing boats capsized mid-sea off Gir Somnath Nava Bandar port due to strong winds on Thursday. Of the 15 fishermen present onboard, four have been rescued while 11 fishermen are feared to have drowned. Relief operations are underway to rescue the missing fishermen.

Indian Legend Anju Bobby George Crowned 'Woman Of The Year' By World Athletics

The World Athletics has awarded the 'Woman of the Year' accolade to former long jump star from India, Anju Bobby George. The 44-year-old legend, who has represented India at various events across the world, has been awarded the prestigious honour for her efforts in advancing sports in the country and also acting as a constant voice for gender quality during her time as the Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation.

Battle for UP polls turns personal: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Veiled Dig At UP CM Yogi: 'Those Without Kin Won't Care For People'

The battle for the UP polls turned personal on Wednesday as SP president Akhilesh Yadav took a veiled dig at CM Yogi Adityanath for not having a family. Addressing a massive rally in Banda as a part of 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', Yadav contended that only those who have a family can understand the pain of the people. To buttress his point, he highlighted that only Samajwadi Party had extended help to the persons in distress including migrant workers or farmers.

