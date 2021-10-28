Top 10 Headlines: J&K Forces Eliminate Terrorist In Baramulla, ECJ Fines Poland & More

Agni 5 Ballistic Missile Test: Locals Chant 'Jai Jagannath' As India Achieves Success

As India achieved success in carrying out Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile- Agni-5 launch, a video shared by Kanak News shows people shouting 'Jai Jagannath' as the test was getting conducted at Odisha’s coast. The video also depicts the majestic view of the test with locals chanting Lord Jagannath's name in the background. India on Wednesday successfully launched Agni-5 at 7.50 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

Read more here

Social Justice Ministry Proposes Scrapping Jail Term For Drug Users Amid Aryan Khan Arrest

In a key development, Ramdas Athawale revealed that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had recommended an amendment to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Speaking in the context of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the Union Minister told the media on Wednesday that consumption of drugs should not be punished with a jail term. To buttress his point, he drew parallels with the legal position vis à vis alcohol consumption. Moreover, he reiterated that drugs users should be sent to the de-addiction centre instead.

Read more here

J&K Forces Eliminate Kulgam Terrorist Planning Attack On Shopkeeper In Baramulla

In another major success for Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces, a terrorist in the mission of targeting a shopkeeper in Baramullah was neutralised in an encounter. At around 7 AM on Thursday terrorists fired upon Additional Director General of Police (ADP) Army and Police in the Cherdari area of the district which led to an encounter. Moreover, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 loaded magazine and 1 Pak grenade were recovered from his possession.

Read more here

'Gosavi Detained In Connection With 2018 Case': Pune CP Amitabh Gupta To Republic

In a big development, the Pune Police has nabbed Narcotis Control Bureau's (NCB) independent witness KP Gosavi on Thursday in connection with a 2018 cheating case. After his arrest, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network and informed that Gosavi was absconding. Gupta added that based on intelligence inputs, Gosavi was detained by several teams of Pune Police. He further revealed that the procedure to arrest Gosavi is underway.

Read more here

Owaisi Slams Pakistan For Touting Cricket Win As 'Islam's Victory', Says 'no Relation’

Slamming Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for his communal remarks on Pakistan's cricket victory over India in T20 World cup, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed him a 'madman'. Addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Owaisi questioned why Pakistan's victory was 'victory for Islam'. Thanking his forefathers for choosing to remain in India, Owaisi said that it was good we did not have to see such madmen. AIMIM is planning to contest 100 seats in the upcoming UP polls.

Read more here

KP Gosavi, Independent Witness In Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust, Arrested In 2018 Cheating Case

In a major development, NCB's independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in a 2018 cheating case based on intelligence. Gosavi who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police was turned down citing jurisdiction issues. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crores to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Read more here

Captain Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah Today; Farmers' Stir, Punjab Politics On Agenda

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, October 28 to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Singh on Wednesday informed that he will be meeting with the home minister along with some agricultural experts. The meeting finds significance as Captain Amarinder is now looking to shake hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and like-minded parties with his newly announced political party.

Read more here

'BJP Is Rattled, TMC Only Credible Opposition In Goa': Ex-CM Luizinho Falerio On Republic

Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Vice President Luizinho Falerio spoke to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. Luizinho Falerio had recently quit the Congress party and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Faleiro claimed that Goa for the last 10 to 15 years is 'going backward' when it comes to progress, development, human resource indicators, economic indicators and good governance. The TMC leader has stated that considering the several issues, the people of Goa are looking for a change.

Read more here

Biden Slams China's 'coercive' Actions Across Taiwan, Calls It 'attack On Regional Peace'

United States President Joe Biden has slammed China for its "coercive" actions across the Taiwan Strait while speaking at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday. The US President, who attended the summit of the 18th Asia-Pacific nations virtually, also accused Beijing of undermining peace and stability in the region following an aggressive behaviour in the past months, the Associated Press reported. It is to be noted that Biden's comments come amid China's recurrent sovereignty claims over Taiwanese territory under the 'One China' policy and Beijing's escalated aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more here

European Court Of Justice Fines Poland 1 Million Euros Per Day Over Judicial Spat With EU

The European Union's (EU) top court, the European Court of Justice has penalised Poland with €1 million per day for disobeying a ruling to stop disputed judicial reforms. Poland was instructed earlier this year to suspend a contentious disciplinary chamber which the EU believed was breaching EU law but has failed to do so. The tumultuous relationship of Poland with the EU is further undermining the independence of Poland's constitutional court. Further, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller has condemned the harsh punishment by the EU and termed it as "blackmail", BBC reported.

Read more here