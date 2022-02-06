Top 10 Headlines: Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral; Cong Declares Channi As Punjab CM Face & More

'Queen Of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: A timeline of the legendary singer's life

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a massive void in the music world and the heart of every Indian. The 'Nightingale of India' was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after she contacted COVID-19 on January 11, 2022. Her health witnessed fluctuations over the three-week period and ultimately, the national treasure departed from the world today, leaving behind everlasting melodies.

Read Full Story Here

Lata Mangeshkar News Updates: PM Modi reaches Mumbai to attend legend's funeral

Lata Mangeshkar has passed away amid her treatment for COVID-19. She was 92. Recipient of Bharat Ratna and numerous other honours in her career, the legendary singer breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Mumbai to attend Lata Mangeshkar's last rites. The leader will now head to Shivaji Park where the last rites would be held. He had paid tribute to her earlier in the day as well.

Read Live Updates Here

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Tributes for legendary singer pour in from around the world

As the nation mourns over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. People from around the world have paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after having tested positive with COVID-19 and had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. Taking to the official Twitter handle, Israel Embassy in India said that they were "saddened" to hear about the death of "Nightingale of India", Lata Mangeshkar.

Read Full Story Here

Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on February 7 to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister's office informed. India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at UP rally: 'Touched Million Hearts'

On the sombre occasion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death, PM Modi paid tribute to her on Sunday while addressing virtually BJP workers in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr in UP. He said that he was one of the few people who had a close relationship with her. PM Modi arrived in Mumbai to pay respects to Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park, where her last rites are being performed.

Read Full Story Here

Rahul Gandhi declares Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM pick for Congress, snubs Sidhu

Putting an end to the long-standing suspense, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi - Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab - and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read Full Story Here

UP Election: PM Modi slams dynastic politics; says 'for BJP power is way to serve people'

On Sunday, February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Uttar Pradesh's opposition political parties, Congress and Samajwadi Party, for campaigning to form a government for just power while the BJP aims to serve people. Addressing a BJP rally virtually, PM Modi warned 'fake socialists' to stay away from UP state power.

Read Full Story Here

Union Minister Naqvi offers 'Chadar' sent by PM Modi at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday offered a 'chadar', sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of the Sufi saint's 810th Urs. The Chadar was accepted with full respect by the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and was presented in the 'Darbar' of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. PM Modi had presented the Chadar to Union Minister Naqvi on February 2. Naqvi also read out the Prime Minister's message of peace and harmony, ANI reported.

Read Full Story Here

Karnataka Hijab Row: Kumaraswamy slams BJP; 'Creating trouble for girls, their education'

A day after the Karnataka government issued an order imposing a ban on wearing the hijab, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government, stating that it will create more problems for girls in getting an education and that by bringing up this topic, the BJP is planning to gain its vote bank.

Read Full Story Here

If Russia invades Ukraine, thousands will die; millions will flee, warns US: Report

Amid the Russia-Ukraine border situation, American officials are speculating that a military escalation in Ukraine might result in the deaths of 50,000 civilians. It is also speculated that a full-scale fight may kill up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian military personnel, with one to five million refugees fleeing to Poland. As per New York Times, American sources suggest that Moscow is allegedly finalising plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine which might seize Kyiv in less than 48 hours and depose President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read Full Story Here

(Image: Republic)