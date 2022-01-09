Top 10 Headlines: Maha Amends COVID Curbs; PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meeting

PM Modi chairs COVID review meeting with HM Shah, Health Minister amid spike in cases

A discussion was held by PM Modi to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the nation against the backdrop of the rising cases of the Omicron variant.

AAI orders probe after more than 170 passengers test COVID positive

A major controversy has erupted in Punjab after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) ordered a probe against a Delhi-based laboratory that had tested several incoming passengers from Italy COVID positive in Amritsar. At least 173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight were found to be COVID-positive after being tested on arrival on Friday, the second consecutive incident where a large number of passengers were found to be infected upon arrival.

Maharashtra amends COVID curbs

In a key development, the Maharashtra government has amended its Saturday order and has permitted Gyms and beauty saloons to open with 50% capacity. As per the revised guidelines, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to use these services. The restrictions will come into effect starting January 10.

"Beauty saloons shall be grouped with Hair Cutting saloons and shall be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity subject...Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to the use of masks while performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the revised guidelines said.

'Lockdown imposed to sensitise people towards rising COVID cases': Tamil Nadu Health Secy

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Rakesh Nair said on Sunday that the reason behind imposing lockdown across the state is to sensitise the people towards the gravity of the new COVID-19 variant and to encourage people to continue following safety protocols. Speaking to Republic, Nair explained that lockdown is only one of the many measures adopted by the government to prevent the spread of the disease, along with other measures.

"The health department is focusing on two issues - one is to prevent the spread of the virus as over 2,000 cases are being reported daily, including Omicron cases. Secondly, we are also looking at the clinical management of these cases," he said.

PM Modi security breach: Union Min Shekhawat slams Punjab CM for briefing Priyanka Vadra

In PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday pulled up the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for briefing party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shekhawat mocked asking if the decisions on security and routes were being taken by the government in Consultation with 'Mrs Vadra'.

"Now, she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) should come in front of the media, and say if Channi was able to execute her plan properly," he said, adding "I would really want to know what constitutional position she holds that she is briefed about PM's security."]

British Sikh Association Condemns PM Security Breach; Demands Apology

The British Sikh Association has condemned the serious security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that occurred in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday during his visit. In its statement, the British Sikh Association has stated that the Prime Minister is a democratically elected leader who represents the entire India and not just one state. It has also called out and condemned the "unruly mob" that hampered his visit.

Assembly Elections 2022: 'Polls A Chance To Change Country', Kejriwal Tells AAP Workers

Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, January 9, addressed his party workers virtually to discuss the party's election campaign. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies, and processions amid the COVID surge.

Arvind Kejriwal in his address said, "For AAP, an election is not a medium to change govt but it is a chance to bring about a change in society & the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realize that you are performing a patriotic task".

Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Congress Stronger After Amarinder Singh's Exit'

A day after the Election Commission of India's (ECI) briefing with regards to the upcoming Assembly polls, Congress on Sunday said that they were the first ones to adhere to the instructions. Speaking to the media, Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu underlined that it is important to set an example to protect lives in times of COVID, and opined that the 2022 elections are going to be a 'digital portal fought' elections.

The current Assembly, elected in 2017, is set to expire on 27 March. Voting to elect members of the 117-member House will take place in a single phase on February 14, as per the Election Commission.

UP Elections: Imran Masood Likely To Join Samajwadi Party

In a major jolt to the Indian National Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022, Imran Masood, one of its prominent leaders in Western UP, is likely to join the Samajwadi Party. According to sources, he will join Akhilesh Yadav's party on Monday, January 10. Sources have told Republic that Masood called a meeting of party workers on Monday. A decision is likely to be taken after that. Masood has served as the Chairman of Saharanpir's Municipal Council and is a former MLA from the Muzzafarabad seat (now Behat seat). He was vice-president of UP Congress. Currently, he is the national secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Punjab Elections: Sonu Sood’s Sister Malvika Sood All Set To Join Congress

Amid prolonged speculation over her political debut, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is all set to join the Congress party in Punjab. Sources have told Republic TV that a formal announcement of Malvika joining the Congress is expected very soon. She also reportedly held a series of negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party which did not lead to fruition, it is being learnt. The development comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the appointment of Sonu Sood as state icon for Punjab.

