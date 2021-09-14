Top 10 Headlines: NRF Busts Taliban Agenda; BJP Objects To Mamata's Nomination & More

PM Modi Lauds Development Push In UP, Says 'India Turning Into A Defence Exporter'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Speaking at the event, PM Modi remembered Mahendra Pratap Singh and lauded him for dedicating his life to India's Independence. He also remembered former UP CM Kalyan Singh who passed away recently, saying that he would have been happy to see the new identity of Aligarh being created through education and defence.

PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle Ahead Of UP Elections, Endorses CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership in the state. Praising Yogi for his efforts as the UP CM, PM Modi said that UP is now an attractive place for investors in the country. The PM further praised the state for its vaccination efforts and stated that it is the best in the country.

NRF Busts Taliban Propaganda, Releases Photo Of Ahmad Massoud From Panjshir

The National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan has released a photograph of Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Massoud from Panjshir Valley. The undated photograph shows Ahmad Massoud sitting along with other leaders of the Resistance Front in an open area in the Panjshir Valley. The photograph pokes holes into the Taliban's claims of haven taken complete control of the Panjshir province.

On Hindi Diwas, Union Home Min Amit Shah Wants India To Be 'Atmanirbhar' With Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the progress of India was contained in the coordination of mother tongue and official language. Speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Union Home Minister noted that the people of the country had accepted the decision taken on September 14, 1949 that this country's 'Rajbhasha" will be Hindu and "Lipi" will be Devanagri.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Recruitment For 1 Lakh Jobs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that the state government will shortly begin recruiting for 1 lakh positions. This was informed by the state Directorate of Public Relations. On Tuesday, Chouhan spoke at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' programme of Gokaldas Exports Limited's readymade garments plant in Bhopal's Acharpura industrial region.

‘Pakistan Involved In Harbouring Taliban, Haqqanis’ Says Antony Blinken, Admits ‘conflict’

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on September 13 said that Pakistan has “harboured" members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the Haqqani Network. While speaking during his first testimony before Congress since the insurgents took control of Kabul, Blinken said that Pakistan needs to "line up" with a broad majority of the international community regarding the war-torn country. When asked about how the US sees Islamabad’s involvement in Afghanistan, the top US official said that Pakistan has a "multiplicity of interests", including some that are in "clear conflict" with that of the United States.

Centre Approves ₹200 Crore Under PRASHAD Scheme To Boost Tourism In North East Region

The Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy praised the growth of the tourism industry in the North East area and announced a grant of Rs 200 crore under the PRASHAD scheme for future development in tourism. PRASHAD Scheme or Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive is an initiative that intends to help the northeast area with promotional campaigns like branding and marketing.

IPL 2022: BCCI To Hold Auction For Two New Teams On October 17

With five days to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the BCCI is all set to induct two new franchises for the next season in the cash-rich league tournament. As per the ANI report, the bidding for the two new teams for the IPL 2022 will take place on October 17. The report also suggests that the last day for queries about bidding for the teams is September 21; the bids can be picked till October 5. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 preparations are in the last phase, and players from all around the world have joined their respective camps. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on August 31 invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from 2022 season, through a tender process.

Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP Objects To Mamata's Nomination, Claims Non-disclosure Of Cases

Gearing up for the Bhabanipur tussle, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday, has written to the Election commission objecting to CM Mamata Banerjee's nomination. The BJP counsel, via her returning officer, highlighted that the Trinamool chief has failed to disclose the five pending cases against her. By-elections in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies in the state are scheduled for September 30.

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Brushes Off Yogi's 'Abba Jaan' Taunt: 'Imminent Loss Is Changing Language'

Breaking his silence over UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba jaan' taunt, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, claimed that the CM's language was worsening due to BJP's decreased poll chances. Scoffing at UP govt's recent botched advertisement displaying a Kolkata flyover, Yadav alleged that the Yogi govt was now taking credit for other state govt projects apart from the SP govt's works. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

