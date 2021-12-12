Top 10 Headlines: Omicron Cases Rise In India, PM Modi's Twitter Hacked & More

'Ranjan Gogoi Does Not Succumb To Political Pressure,' Says Ex-CJI On Ayodhya Verdict

As his autobiography 'Justice for the Judge' releases, Rajya Sabha MP and ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi spoke at length on the unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Highlighting the contrary views which emerged in the Ayodhya verdict among the judges, he said that the decision for a unanimous and anonymous verdict was at his request. He also refuted that he was under any political pressure to deliver a favourable judgment. The full interview with Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi will air at 9 PM on Saturday on Republic TV's 'Nation Wants to Know'.

As Omicron Cases Rise In India, COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Is At Its Lowest: Survey

A survey done by the social network LocalCircles in October has shown that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among the adult population is at its lowest. According to the research, 7.04 crore citizens were hesitant to take the jab, however the number has since gone down to 6.96 crores. In a relief to the ongoing pandemic threat, the survey mentioned that many unvaccinated adults are willing to take the vaccine as soon as they get the opportunity. It has to be noted that the hesitancy was at a high - 11.59 crore, in November.

Owaisi Advocates For 'constitutional Secularism', Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Reservations

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited Maharashtra to campaign for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. During his address at the 'Tiranga Rally', Owaisi questioned what 'Muslims of India have got from secularism'. In addition, he also asked if Muslims got reservations from secularism.

VIP Chief & Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahni Alleges Ally BJP Conspiring Against Him

Vikashsheel Insan Party (VIP) Chief & Bihar Animal Husbandary Minister Mukesh Sahni has alleged that ally BJP has been constantly humiliating him ever since he has joined the NDA. Sahni has been miffed with the BJP for denial of two ministerial berths for his party in Nitish Kumars Cabinet and also with denial of full tenure of 6 years of Member of Bihar Legislative council for Sahni after his defeat in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha.

PM Modi's Personal Twitter Account Briefly Compromised, 'tweets To Be Ignored' Says PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours of Sunday, informed the PM's office. Taking to Twitter, PMO stated, "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored."

Twitter Responds To Hacking Of PM Modi's Account: 'No Signs Of Other Impacted Account'

In the wake of PM Narendra Modi's personal handle being 'briefly compromised', Twitter on Sunday, asserted that the company has an open line of communication 24x7 with PM's office. It added that its teams took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as they became aware of this activity. Twitter stated that no other accounts seem impacted at this time.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor: How PM Modi's Vision Yielded A Litigation-free Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The Prime Minister conceived the architectural redesigning of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and connecting it with river Ganga. Since becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been representing Varanasi in Parliament and has undertaken several development projects in his constituency.

Congress Raises Questions On PM Modi's Hacked Twitter Account, Claims 'this Too Was A Lie'

Reacting to the update of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hacked Twitter account, Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that 'this too was a lie, just like all his other promises'. Kharge raised questions against the Twitter hack and asked why would PM Modi's handle send 'a cryptic message for the draft bill on cryptocurrency'. The Prime Minister's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours of Sunday, informed the PM's office.

Protest Against China's Crimes In Xinjiang Faces Impetus, 'Free Tibet, HK' Banners Raised

Human rights activists including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Mongolians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in London to protest against human rights abuses in China. A large number of protesters have demanded action against the Chinese Community Party government over human rights violations, according to ANI. The people have also called upon the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics that is scheduled to happen in Beijing.

From Kentucky To Flint, Here Are Ten Devastating Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc In US

After powerful tornadoes that ripped across at least six US states caused a mounting death toll of more than 70, battered homes, destroyed properties, and swept through large swathes of the Mid and southern United States, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear labelled it as one of the deadliest disasters to hit his state. US President Joe Biden "reaffirmed the Federal government’s support for the people of Kentucky throughout the difficult time ahead,” the White House said in a statement. While it may be one of the hardest-hitting tornadoes than the previous storms that wreaked damage on the states, it is certainly not the first. The following are the 10 deadliest storms to have hit the US, causing human lives and property damage.

