Top 10 Headlines: PM Lauds Vaccine Drive; BJP Throws Open Challenge To Mayawati, Akhilesh

PM Modi Lauds Everyone Associated With India's COVID Vaccination Drive On 1st Anniversary

As India struggles with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, on Sunday, the nation has completed its one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive. To mark this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to express his gratitude for those who have been involved with the vaccination drive. He went on to say that the nation's vaccine campaign has made a significant contribution to the fight against COVID-19 disease. The drive has resulted in the saving of lives and hence the preservation of livelihoods.

UP Election: BJP Throws Open Challenge To 'Bua' Mayawati, 'Babua' Akhilesh & 'Mrs Vadra'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday put out an open challenge for opposing parties. Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP urged 'Bua' (Mayawati) of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Party (SP) and 'Mrs Vadra' (Priyanka Gandhi) of Congress to reveal the constituencies they were fighting from in the Assembly elections that are scheduled to be conducted in the state in seven phases from February 10- March 7.

Punjab Election: CM Channi's Brother Threatens To Go Independent As Congress Denies Ticket

In added trouble for Congress ahead of the crucial Punjab elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother has openly rebelled against the party for denying him a ticket. Dr Manohar Singh, who is vying to contest the elections from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, threatened the Congress High Command to go independent in the polls.

Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Highest In 225 Days

The country saw 1,702 new cases of Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron. The active cases have increased to 15,50,377, the highest in 225 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,066 with 314 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Uttar Pradesh Election: Disgruntled SP Leader Attempts 'suicide' On Being Denied Ticket

A high-voltage drama was witnessed in the election-bound state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as a Samajwadi Party leader allegedly attempted suicide on being denied a ticket to the assembly polls. SP candidate Aditya Thakur tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. Drenched in fuel, he attempted self-immolation but was rescued by the police.

No Mention Of Dravid In Announcement: Did Kohli Quit Test Captaincy Due To Rift With BCCI?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stunned the world on Saturday after he announced his sudden decision to step down as India's Test captain. Kohli's decision to resign came just days after India failed to win its maiden Test series in South Africa. The 33-year-old issued a statement saying he did his job with "absolute honesty" and that the time was right to step down as India's Test captain. Kohli, on the other hand, made no mention of why he abruptly resigned from his leadership position. Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain is a "personal one", according to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who added that the board supports his choice.

Omicron A 'deviant' From Covid Pandemic Progression Script: Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron is a "deviant" from the COVID-19 pandemic progression script and so it must be postulated that two pandemics are going on side by side, one by the Delta and close relatives and the other by the latest variant of concern, said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John. Speaking to a news agency on how the pandemic can now be expected to progress, he pointed out that Omicron is not "fathered, or mothered, by Wuhan-D614G, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa or Mu and That much is for sure".

'Extremely Disappointed': Novak Djokovic Reacts After Losing Appeal In Australian Court

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is all set to miss the 2022 Australian Open after judges dismissed his appeal challenging the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa. Djokovic's visa was revoked for the second time on Friday after it was first cancelled by the Australian Border Force last week due to alleged irregularities in his travel document. Djokovic has now been placed into detention from where he will be deported back to Serbia.

Texas Synagogue Attack Establishes Pakistan Once Again As State Sponsor Of Terror: Report

The Texas synagogue hostage crisis in the US has once against established Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror as the man who took hostage of four people was linked to the Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who has been serving sentence in US prison. According to an analysis by American Enterprise Institute, the focus of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of attempting to kill US officers in Afghanistan, shows just how deep-rooted terrorism in Pakistan has become.

