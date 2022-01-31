Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Addresses 1st Virtual Rally For UP Elections; Budget 2022 & More

US blocks Pak ambassador Masood Khan’s appointment; big blow to Imran Khan administration

Pakistan faced a massive global embarrassment as the United States blocked the appointment of a new Pakistan ambassador due to possible terror links. Republic Media Network accessed a US Congressman Scott Perry's letter written to President Joe Biden urging him to reject Masood Khan as the next ambassador from Pakistan over possible terror links. Pakistan's nominated ambassador is also said to have supported Burhan Wani.

Read full story here

PM Modi Addresses 1st Virtual Rally For UP Elections; Slams SP's 'mafia Reign' Before 2017

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP's first virtual rally on Monday and lauded the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government for ending crimes like kidnapping, extortion, riots, robbery, mafia rule, which existed during the Samajwadi Party regime. Referring to SP as "Nakli Samajwad (fake socialism) and the BJP-ruled government as gareeb ka sarkaar (government of the poor)" he asserted that the homes for poor people, policies for the backward, medical colleges, policies for Muslim women, and many other development works were some of the achievements of the BJP government.

Read Full Story Here

Budget 2022: Economic Survey Pegs CPI Inflation At 5.6% Within Band; WPI Witnesses Uptick

A day before the presentation of the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey (2021-22) which indicated that India needs to be wary of imported inflation from elevated global energy prices. As per the survey, India’s Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6 per cent YoY in December 2021, but Wholesale Price Index inflation (WPI) rose to 12.5 per cent, witnessing a sharp uptick during 2021-22 (April-December).

Read Full Story Here

Elections 2022: Election Commission Extends Ban On Rallies & Processions Till February 11

The Election Commission for India (ECI) on Monday extended the ban on road shows, pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions till 11 February 2022. However, the ECI has announced relaxation in numbers permitted for physical public meetings, indoor meetings and door to door campaigning. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Moreover, physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates will be allowed in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons.

Read Full Story Here

Venkatesh Prasad Says 'welcome To Karma Cafe' As Canadian PM Trudeau Goes Into Hiding

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved from Ottawa with his family over the intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has voiced his opinion on the situation. Pointing to the Canadian PM, the former Indian fast bowler said that they get what they deserve. The cricketer's response comes as Trudeau had expressed his support for the farmers' demonstrations in India, last year.

Read Full Story Here

Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2021-22; Read The Full Document Here

On the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 on the floor of the Lok Sabha. It is a document that not only reviews the progress of the economy in the previous 12 months but also advocates requisite policy changes that are not necessarily binding on the government. Explaining the state of the economy in detail, it projects a growth rate of 8-8.5% for the Indian economy in the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Read Full Story Here

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blocks Guv Dhankhar On Twitter; 'I Have Been Forced To...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday revealed that she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as she was 'disturbed' by the latter's tweets. In another grave allegation against Dhankar, she said that the Governor is threatening the state's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers", the Bengal CM said as per ANI.

Read Full Story Here

US Blocks Pak Ambassador Masood Khan’s Appointment; Big Blow To Imran Khan Administration

Pakistan faced a massive global embarrassment as the United States blocked the appointment of a new Pakistan ambassador due to possible terror links. Republic Media Network accessed a US Congressman Scott Perry's letter written to President Joe Biden urging him to reject Masood Khan as the next ambassador from Pakistan over possible terror links. Pakistan's nominated ambassador is also said to have supported Burhan Wani.

Read Full Story Here

UP Elections: BJP Fields MoS SP Singh Baghel From Karhal Against SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal constituency in the upcoming UP elections. Representing Agra in Lok Sabha, he is currently serving as the Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice. SP Singh Baghel filed his nomination from Karhal.

Read Full Story Here

Maha Govt Nod For Wine Sale In Supermarkets Taken For Financial Gains: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said it was unfortunate that the Maharashtra government was giving priority to liquor sale for financial gains, days after the state government allowed sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops. Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik had last Thursday said the state cabinet took the decision to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine Urges Russia To Pull Back Troops If 'serious About De-escalation & Don’t Want War'

Ukraine on Sunday called on Russia to pull back its troops from a former Soviet Union member’s border and continue dialogue with the west if it is “serious” about de-escalating tensions and soaring fears of Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter on 30 January and suggested that if Russian officials are “serious” about calming the situation near the border and “don’t want a new war”, Moscow must continue diplomatic engagement while pulling back troops.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World