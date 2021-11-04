Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Greets Nation On Diwali; UP Dy CM Maurya Hits Out At Oppn & More

PM Modi Greets Nation On Diwali; Prays For Happiness And Prosperity Of Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes and greetings to the country's citizens on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to your lives."

Congress Slams Centre After Reduction In Excise Duty On Fuel; Calls It An 'Eyewash'

Congress attacked the Centre after it announced a reduction in the fuel prices on Wednesday. The grand old party's general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal called the Centre's move 'an eyewash'. He remarked that earlier, the Centre did nothing when the international crude oil prices were lowest. He hit out at the Modi government for increasing the excise duties on fuel. He added that Congress will continue to protest against this 'daylight robbery'. Petrol and diesel prices will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 from Thursday.

UP Dy CM KP Maurya Slams Opposition; Says Everyone Becoming 'electoral Hindus'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition parties and said that their leaders are becoming 'electoral Hindus' ahead of the state Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said that the state government is not stopping anyone from coming to visit 'Ramlala'. However, he slammed the Opposition parties and stated that they never came forward to support the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

'Ayodhya Will Be Biggest Spiritual Tourist Spot By 2030': Union Min G Kishan Reddy

Ayodhya will become the largest spiritual tourism destination in the world by 2030, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy asserted on Wednesday. While addressing the Deepotsav event at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, Reddy said that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will further increase the tourism possibilities in the state.

UP Min AS Shukla Stokes Row, Claims 'Akhilesh Glorified Jinnah On ISI's Directions'

Stoking a controversy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla claimed that SP president Akhilesh Yadav glorified Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the instructions of ISI. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he asserted that Yadav is getting support from the "Islamic world" which he claimed was apprehensive of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In a shocking communal statement, Shukla also claimed that the ex-UP Chief Minister may convert to Islam just to appease Muslims. Moreover, he called upon Yadav to express regret for comparing Pakistan's founder to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

'BJP Is Doomed In Bengal': Ex State Chief Tathagata Roy Fires Salvo Post Bypolls

After TMC secured a humungous victory in the West Bengal bypolls, BJP's former state president Tathagata Roy predicted that his party can never recover from its downward trajectory. While the by-elections to Dinhata and Santipur were held as Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats, the poll in Khardaha and Gosaba was necessitated by the death of TMC's winning candidates Kajal Sinha and Jayanta Naskar. While TMC won all these seats with staggering margins, BJP candidates forfeited their deposits in Dinhata, Gosaba and Khardaha.

Petrol, Diesel Prices See Major Dip On Diwali; Check Fuel Rates On Nov 4

A day after the central government announced a major cut in taxes, fuel prices have come down from the record-high numbers on Thursday. As per that, the petrol prices in the national capital stands at Rs 103.97 per litre followed by Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre, Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre, and Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have also undergone a major reduction. The price of diesel in Delhi is at Rs 86.67 per litre, Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai, and Rs 89.79 per litre in Kolkata.

BBL: Unmukt Chand Set To Make History By Playing For Melbourne Renegades

Former Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand is set to make history as he dons the Melbourne Renegades jersey for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. Unmukt Chand will be the first male Indian cricketer to play in BBL. The 28-year-old called time on his playing career in India earlier this year. Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup played in Australia. He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring.

US Restricts Exports To Pegasus-maker NSO Group For Misuse Of Spyware

Amid the Pegasus snoopgate controversy that rocked the world, the US placed the NSO Group on the 'Entity List' for indulging in malicious cyber activities. The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware developed by the NSO Group. The latest move by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security on Wednesday imposes restrictions on the exports and in-country transfer of items to this firm from US organizations.

US: Pentagon Probe Finds 'no Negligence' In Botched Kabul Airstrike

Pentagon on Wednesday, 3 November asserted in a report that the drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians, including 7 children, at the time of the chaotic US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan “did not break any laws”. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami, the service's inspector general who led the Pentagon's investigation, described the tragedy as "an honest mistake,” adding that no single person was responsible for the flawed decisions of bombing a white Sedan with a Hellfire missile launched via Reaper drone on 29 August. The strike conducted by the US military came just a day after the self-proclaimed affiliate of the Islamic State called ISIS-K claimed lives of 13 US Marines and American President Joe Biden vowed ‘revenge’ on the perpetrators.

