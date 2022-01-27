Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Hosts India-Central Asia Summit; Russia-Ukraine Standoff & More

PM Modi Hosts First Ever India-Central Asia Summit Marking 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Addressing at India-Central Asia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the diplomatic relations between India and central Asian countries have completed 30 fruitful years. The PM also expressed his concern about the developments in Afghanistan. He said, "Central Asia is central to India’s vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood."

Covishield & Covaxin Get DCGI's Conditional Market Approval; To Be Available In Hospitals

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday granted regular market approval for novel coronavirus vaccines Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield for use in the adult population to certain conditions, PTI reported. The approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

Omicron Sub-variant BA.2 More Prevalent In India Now, Cautions NCDC Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said on Thursday. The announcement was made in a daily press briefing of the Union Health Ministry. According to Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, the percentage of Omicron cases of COVID-19 had increased in the country during the ongoing third wave.

Delhi Gangrape: Kejriwal Urges Amit Shah, LG Baijal To Take Strict Action; 'Very Shameful'

Following the horrendous gang-rape incident in Delhi's Shahdara District, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to step up and to 'take strict action'. Reacting to the 'shameful' incident, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crime and criminals at any cost."

5 Congress MPs Boycott Rahul Gandhi's Punjab Visit; Revolt Against Leadership: Sources

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that 5 out of the 8 Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab are boycotting Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state on Thursday. As per sources, the disgruntled parliamentarians are Jasbir Singh Gill (Khadoor Sahib), Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur (Patiala), ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Ravneet Singh Bittu (Ludhiana) and Mohammad Sadique (Faridkot). Sources revealed that these MPs have threatened to quit the party unless the Wayanad MP gives up his de facto leadership role.

China Returns Missing Arunachal Teen Miram Taron To Indian Army: Union Min Kiren Rijiju

In a massive sigh of relief on Thursday, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over missing Arunachal teenager Miram Taron to the Indian Army. This was revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West. He added that due procedure including medical examination of Taron is being followed.

Congress Backs Hamid Ansari's 'intolerance' Remark; 'BJP Responsible For His Statement'

In a first reaction from the Congress on ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari's controversial 'intolerance in India' remark, party leader Rashid Alvi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for Ansari's statement. According to Alvi, the former vice president would have not made the statement if BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would have avoided doing certain things.

UK PM Johnson May Have Lied About Animals Rescue From Afghanistan, Leaked Emails Reveal

In the latest blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credibility following the partygate row, he is now being accused of lying over the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August last year. According to CNN, the emails leaked to the parliament contradict the British PM’s previous claims that he had no involvement in the evacuation of animals from UK charity in Afghanistan as the country fell to the extremists and desperate people were seeking a way out.

Tata Group Officially Takes Over Air India; Maharaja Back In Bombay House After 7 Decades

Air India has officially been handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday, January 27. The Finance & Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with Tata Group officials for the formal handover of Air India. This comes after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day at the latter's 7 LKM residence.

Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Some Key Developments So Far Amid Escalating Tensions

A tussle for strategic dominance and a dispute over territorial borders have been escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could potentially lead to a full-fledged conflict. Russia perceives Ukraine as a crucial buffer for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), whereas, Ukraine sees Russia as an invading force that has already gained control over some parts of its territory. Ukrainian and Western officials are concerned that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could lead to Moscow's intention to invade its former Soviet ally.

