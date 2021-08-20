Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects In Somnath; Taliban Raids Indian Consulates

Afghanistan: 'Taliban Govt Announcement Unlikely Before Aug 31'; Sources Cite Deal With US

Amid talk of a 'peaceful transfer of power' in Afghanistan, sources on Friday informed Republic Media Network that no announcement in relation to the formation of the government of the Taliban will be made before August 31. It is the same date the Joe Biden-led United States government is supposed to finally, formally and completely withdraw its troops from the war-torn country, which was captured by the Taliban after completely surrounding its capital city- Kabul on August 15, 2021.

After Twitter, Instagram & Facebook Take Down Rahul Gandhi's Post On Delhi Cantt Rape Case

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram joined Twitter on Friday to take down Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's post pertaining to the Delhi Cantt rape case. The post had come into contention after it revealed the identity of the parents of a minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered in Delhi. Following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Twitter had taken down the post and had locked Rahul Gandhi's account. Now, Instagram and Facebook have followed suit and have also taken down the contentious post from their platform.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Raids Indian Consulates; Karzai Hopes For Peace

India evacuates its embassy staff and soldiers from Afghanistan as US does a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of war with Taliban. The terror group has ousted the Ghani govt and taken over Kabul.

PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects In Somnath, Sends Strong Message Against Terror

While inaugurating key projects in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted sharply to the 'current terrorist activities around the world'. Without mentioning the Taliban, the Prime Minister said that those who are trying to build a nation on the basis of terrorism will not last long. PM Modi linked the terrorists who tried to demolish Somnath Temple in 2016 to today's situation in Afghanistan.

Civil Aviation Minister Explains Contours Of Evacuation Mission; Recalls PM Modi's Resolve

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday provided details about India's mission to evacuate all citizens stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Speaking at an event marking the commencement of three new flights, Scindia highlighted the fact that Indian nationals were rescued even after the closure of the Kabul airspace. While India evacuated around 46 people on Monday, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via a special Indian Air Force aircraft a day later.

'Two Terrorists Of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Hit Squad Killed In Encounter': IGP Kashmir

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar on Friday said two local terrorists who have been neutralised in an encounter in Pulwama's Khrew area were part of a hit squad of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.“They (slain terrorists) were part of a hit squad of HM and were also responsible for civilian killing in south Kashmir,” said IGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

President Kovind To Attend Sainik School Event In UP, Will Inaugurate Various Projects

On his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow on August 27. President Kovind, on his visit, will also inaugurate a magnificent bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sampurnanand. He will also visit various institutes and will unveil some spectacular design projects. President Kovind will inaugurate a 1000-seater auditorium in remembrance of the former CM Sampurnanand, who was a scholar of Sanskrit and Hindi and the founder of the Sainik School in the year 1960.

Afghanistan: More IAF Sorties To Launch Evacuation Missions, Bring Back Indian Citizens

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to carry out more evacuation missions from Kabul. The IAF has evacuated 200 Indian citizens from the war-torn nation till August 17, Tuesday in two sorties of IAF's C-17 Globemaster. Sources have now told Republic TV that more IAF sorties have lined up for the evacuation process from Afghanistan to bring back the stranded citizens.

JP Nadda Arrives In Dehradun On 2-day Visit To UT; To Seek Blessings Of Sadhus In Haridwar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda reached Dehradun's Jollygrant Airport on Friday for his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Nadda was received by the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and State General Secretaries on his arrival. BJP tweeted through the party’s official handle, "Grand welcome of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda on his arrival at Dehradun, Uttarakhand." The BJP chief will be seeking blessings of sadhus and seers in Haridwar today.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh's Health deteriorates; PM Modi Speaks With CM Yogi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's health has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis, according to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Singh's blood pressure is low, and he isn't passing urine normally, according to Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow.

IMAGE: Republicworld