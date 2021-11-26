Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Takes Dig At Congress; EU To Ban Flights From S Africa & More

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: India Summons Pakistani Diplomat; Demands 'expeditious Trial'

As India marks the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan. It handed over a note verbale to him reiterating the demand for an expeditious trial in this case apart from asking Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against India. The MEA expressed "deep anguish" over the fact that Pakistan has shown little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

Republic India Economic Summit LIVE: Bharat Biotech's Dr Ella On 'Vaccine For A Billion'

Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ puts the spotlight on the Indian economy, the journey ahead, the scope, and the roadmap for India. Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella speaks about his company's journey in creating vaccines for the world.

JP Nadda Slams UPA Govt For Inaction Post 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks That Killed Hundreds

Slamming the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for its ineffective action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda called it a 'Majboor Sarkaar' (Weak government). Nadda who was interacting with ex-servicemen in Manipur's Imphal on Friday, November 26 said that a 'Majboor Sarkaar' was in power under the UPA, which had no power to act against the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

PM Modi Takes Dig At Congress In Constitution Day Address; 'Party For & By The Family...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked dynastic politics on Friday, saying that if a party is run by one family for many generations, it isn't good for a functioning democracy. "Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy," said PM Modi at an event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. He then went on to criticise the country's dynastic politics.

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka To Attend 10th General Convention Of Nepal's Opposition Party

The initial session of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) General Convention, which begins today, will be attended by fifteen foreign guests, including former Indian Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. It will be held in Chitwan, Central Nepal and would bring together dignitaries from many countries and political organisations.

26/11 Attack: 13 Years On, Remembering Bravehearts Who Saved Mumbai From 'night Of Terror'

On this day, 13 years ago, a group of 10 terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai on a fishing boat that they hijacked from a port in Karachi. Their aim was simple-to kill as many people as they could. What happened in the aftermath, not only shook the entire nation but also left 166 people dead and another 300 critically injured. However, the impact of the coordinated terrorist attack could have been worse had Mumbai Police and NSG commandos not intervened. Here is the tale of five Bravehearts who laid their lives while protecting Mumbai that night:

'Crypto Law Won't Ban Blockchain': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar At Republic Economic Summit

Addressing Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday, November 26, asserted that the proposed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, doesn't intend to ban crypto or Blockchain. He further informed that India is leading globally in terms of regulations relating to digital currency and crypto.

Thane Police Forms SIT To Probe Extortion Case Against Param Bir Singh; Grilling Underway

In a crucial development, the Thane Police set up an SIT to probe an extortion case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This is in connection with a complaint filed by businessman Ketan Tanna who accused Singh of extorting money from him and his friend Sonu Jalan during his posting as the Thane Police Commissioner. Last month, the Thane Sessions Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him pertaining to this case. Earlier on Friday, he arrived at the Thane Nagar Police Station to join the investigation.

EU To Ban Flights From Southern Africa As Concerns Over New COVID Variant Pop Up

On Friday, European Union countries announced plans to halt air travel from southern Africa to combat the spread of a new COVID variant. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that she proposed to activate the emergency brake to prohibit air travel from the southern African region. Von der Leyen's suggestion, according to Germany, might be implemented as early as Friday night.

Arvind Kejriwal Praises Farmers' Resolve As Protests Against Farm Laws Complete 1 Year

On the one-year anniversary of farmers' protests against farm regulations along Delhi's borders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that the country's farmers have taught us all how to fight for our rights with patience. He tweeted in Hindi translating to, "Today, the farmers' movement has completed one year. This historical movement faced many intrigues along with heat-cold, rain-storm. The farmer of the country taught us all that how to fight for the right with patience. I salute the courage, courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmer brothers." Since 26 November 2020, farmers have been protesting against farm laws at Delhi's borders.

