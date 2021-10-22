Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Thanks Countrymen For 100 Cr Vaccination Feat; UP Polls & More

PM Modi Thanks Countrymen For 100 Cr Vaccination Feat, Says 'it Is The Success Of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning addressed the nation and credited India's achievement of vaccinating 100 crore COVID-19 jabs to the citizens. In his address, the Prime Minister said that at one point Indians followed their duty and on the other hand the country received success in its efforts. "Yesterday on October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses," said PM Modi.

Indian Army Chief Hits Out At Pakistan For Meddling In Afghanistan; Warns Of Consequences

Indian Army's Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and stated that the country's Western front continues to remain unstable. At a defence conclave, General Naravane also said that Islamabad is 'fishing in troubled waters in Afghanistan' which will have dire consequences. In addition, without naming Pakistan, General Naravane referred to the infiltration bids and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the last two months due to India's 'Western neighbour'.

India On Track To Become $5 Trillion Economy By 2024-25, 10 Trillion By 2030: Hardeep Puri

Backing the government’s economic policies, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that India is on its way to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. He further said that the country will be a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. Puri’s claims were backed by the fact that the pandemic revived the health sector, exports and led to an increase in the global manufacturing index.

Yogendra Yadav Suspended For 1 Month By SKM For Meeting Deceased BJP Workers' Kin

Miffed with Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav's visit to deceased BJP workers' home in Lakhimpur, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday suspended Yadav for 1 month. On October 12, when the four farmers and one journalist were being cremated by farmers, Yadav along with some supporters, met with BJP worker Shubham Mishra's family. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had justified the mob-lynching of BJP workers saying it was a 'reaction' to Ashish Mishra mowing down four farmers. Eight people had been killed in clashes between BJP workers and farmers in Lakhimpur on October 3.

Bangladesh Police Nabs Iqbal Hossain, Man Suspected Of Placing Quran At Durga Puja Pandal

A day after identifying the main suspect who had placed a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13 that led to the communal violence in Bangladesh's Comilla, accused Iqbal Hossain was arrested from Cox’s Bazar of Shugandha beach area, reported Dhaka Tribune citing a statement by Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruk Ahmed. According to the report, the 35-year-old Hossain was arrested late on Thursday and was immediately sent to Cumilla.

Congress' Arun Yadav Takes Misogynist Jibe At Smriti Irani & Hema Malini; MP CM Hits Back

The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections took a nasty turn after Congress leader Arun Yadav took a sexist jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Hema Malini. Son of late Deputy CM Subhash Yadav, Arun Yadav served as the MP Congress chief from 2014 to 2018 and has been a member of the Lower House in the past. Addressing a rally in Khandwa on Wednesday, Yadav described Irani as a 'dokri' (old woman) and referred to Hema Malini while talking about inflation.

Mayawati Dubs Congress' Promise For Girl Students As 'electoral Gimmick' Ahead Of UP Polls

On Friday, BSP supremo Mayawati came down heavily on the Congress party for its promises to girl students ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. A day earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that all Class 12 pass girls will get smartphones while those who have cleared graduation shall get an electric scooty if her party forms a government in the state. The manifesto committee of the Sonia Gandhi-led party took this decision after some girl students raised these demands in interaction with Vadra on October 20.

US Prez Joe Biden Firmly Raises Concerns About China's Hypersonic Missiles; Here's Why

The United States is concerned about the Chinese hypersonic missiles, President Joe Biden has said, days after a media report said that Beijing tested the high-tech projectiles back in August catching US intelligence by surprise. On Thursday, Biden was questioned about Beijing’s recent move at a White House media briefing. Notably, in August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the earth before hitting its target.

China Furious Over Top US Diplomat's Criticism Of Beijing's Hardline Policies In Xinjiang

China's Foreign Ministry slammed President Joe Biden's nomination for the next US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, for his harsh criticism of China's extreme policies in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, warning he should not underestimate China's strong commitment to defending its rights. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, October 20, Burns took a strong stance on America's relations with China. Burns said the United States was correct to maintain its "one-China policy," but it was also correct to criticise China's unilateral moves that threaten the status quo and regional stability.

COVID-19: US CDC Endorses Boosters Of Moderna And J&J Vaccines; Okays Mix-and-match Shots

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed the latest recommendations for booster doses for Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, 21 October. In a major move that would allow millions of Americans to be eligible for booster shots, US CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky okayed the ‘mix and match’ approach to boosters and said that the citizens are now allowed to get whatever vaccine they wished as a booster. Notably, CDC has re-aligned its recommendation for the existing recommendation for Pfizer boosters by placing Moderna and Pfizer shots in the same category.

