Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Discuss COVID-19 With G20 Leaders; Tripura Violence & More

Amit Shah Counters Opposition's Ram Mandir Deadline Taunts; Promises 'skytouching Temple'

Sounding the poll bugle for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, taunted the Opposition affirming that soon a 'skytouching temple' for Ram Lalla will be made. Addressing a BJP membership drive in Lucknow, he countered Samajwadi party's taunt on the deadline for Ram Mandir stating 'foundation for temple has been put'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Tripura Violence: Section 144 Imposed In Two Separate Areas After Mosque Vandalisation

Amid the ongoing attacks on minorities in Tripura, Section 144 has been imposed in two separate places in the state following two more incidents of violence. The prohibitory orders were issued for imposing Section 144 in Laxmipur and Kailashahar on Friday after a group of unidentified people vandalised a Kali temple in Tripura's Kubjhar area under Laxmi Gram Panchayat and set the idol on fire.

Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack

Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack. On Friday, October 29, the actor, also known as 'Power star,' was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. The actor had a heart attack and the chest pain began at 11 a.m. on Friday while he was working out at the gym, according to the doctors at Vikram Hospital.

PM Modi To Discuss COVID-19, Global Economy & Climate Change With G20 Leaders In Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic situation, sustainable development and climate change with the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Saturday, 30 October, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday. Speaking at a press briefing on PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Rome which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over a decade, Shringla said that he would also be discussing other issues with the G20 leaders in person.

Sena Counters Kranti Redkar's Plea; Citing ED Raids Asks 'isn't Ashok Chavan Marathi?'

Retorting to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife - Kranti Redkar's plea, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, fumed at the Central agencies' attack on Maharashtra. Referring to the recent ED raids, he asked if Ashok Chavan & Ajit Pawar were not Marathi - countering Redkar's claim that 'a Marathi woman was being attacked'. Assuring her that Uddhav Thackeray will not let any injustice happen to Redkar, Raut said that the battle between truth and lies.

Rahul Gandhi To Interact With Fishermen Community, Congress Workers In Goa Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet the fishermen community in Goa on Saturday as the grand old party starts its preparations for the assembly polls in the coastal state. In addition, he will also meet and interact with party workers in the state. The Congress party on Friday took to Twitter and informed that the Wayanad MP will be in Goa to interact with citizens and Congress workers. Congress is the main opposition party in Goa.

SP Scoffs At BJP's 'Cha Gayi Re' Song; Terms It A Copy Of SP's 2017 Song 'Kam Bolta Hai'

Heating up the UP poll campaign, the Samajwadi Party has accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song. Sharing a clip of Akhilesh Yadav's 'Kam Bolta hai' song on Saturday, SP claimed that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song. Scoffing at BJP, SP said that the saffron party had stooped copying SP's songs after taking credit for its development projects. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

US: Sheriff Claims There Is 'overwhelming Evidence' Against Andrew Cuomo In Sex Crime Case

There is an “overwhelming amount of evidence” in the misdemeanour sex crime case against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Albany county’s local sheriff said on Friday, 29 October, a day after his office filed the charges. Addressing reporters in the New York state capital, Craig Apple said that his office has a “solid case” against Cuomo and that he was “very confident” that the alleged sex offender will be prosecuted. On Thursday, Apple’s office filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of “forcibly touching” a female employee back in 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II Cancels COP26 Address, Advised To Rest For 2 Weeks: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace announced Friday, October 29, that Queen Elizabeth II has been urged to rest 'for at least' the next two weeks, adopting physicians' suggestions to take on only modest tasks and not travel. The decision comes only days after the 95-year-old monarch had medical tests and spent the night at King Edward VII's Hospital in London, her first stay in the hospital in eight years. Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will continue with her desk-based responsibilities, but she will not attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 14 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which honours British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought in wars, disasters, and pandemics to protect and defend the nation, Buckingham Palace announced.

Joe Biden Admits US Was 'clumsy' In Orchestrating AUKUS In Meet With Macron

US President Joe Biden admitted in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that America was "clumsy" in orchestrating a secret AUKUS pact. Before their first face-to-face meeting since the AUKUS pact between the US, the UK, and Australia was publicly disclosed in September, Joe Biden and Macron exchanged handshakes and shoulder grips, signalling the latest American effort to mend ties with Paris. Though the US President did not publicly apologise to Macron, he did admit that the US should not have surprised one of its longest allies.

