Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Unveils Purvanchal Expressway; Biden-Jinping Virtual Meet & More

Biden-Xi Talk Impact Of US-China Ties On World; Focus On Global Issues In 1st Virtual Meet

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping participated in the much-anticipated 'candid' virtual summit on November 16. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between two of the world's largest economies over issues including Chinese activity along the Taiwan Strait, Beijing's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US's accusations of human rights violations in China. As per media reports, the virtual meeting opened with President Biden hoping to ensure that the strained ties between both the countries do not "veer into open conflict."

PM Modi Unveils Purvanchal Expressway In IAF's C-130J Super Hercules

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. PM Modi will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency, according to the PMO.

India To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor From November 17; Large No. Of Sikh Pilgrims To Benefit

In a massive development on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the PM Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17. This comes a day after a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders met the PM to consider the reopening of the corridor which has been closed since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Shah stated, "The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country".

Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi Lauds Yogi Govt Over UP Progress; 'Ex-govts Did Injustice'

Lauding the development of Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the state government for bringing about a massive change in every sector including infrastructure, education, health, and security among others. PM Modi who was addressing the people at the inauguration of the most-anticipated Purvanchal Expressway hailed the BJP-led government's contribution towards the development and upliftment of Uttar Pradesh.

'Congress To Contest 2022 Punjab Polls Without CM Face': AICC In-charge Harish Chaudhary

In a breaking update, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday announced in a press meet that Congress will contest the upcoming state polls in 2022 without a Chief Ministerial Candidate. He also stated that the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

CM Mamata Likely To Visit Delhi To Meet PM Modi Over Increased BSF Jurisdiction On Nov 22

In a significant update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit New Delhi next week for three days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss dues to the state and increased BSF jurisdiction in Kolkata. The West Bengal Chief Minister is expected to fly to the national capital on November 22 and return to Kolkata on November 25. During her visit, she may meet PM Modi and also hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.

Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi Attends Mega Airshow, Indian Air Force's Might On Display

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 16, attended the grand air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur. After the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway connecting Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow to the state’s eastern district of Ghazipur, an airshow was organised by the IAF where roller landings by Mirage 2000, Jaguars, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs were part of the Indian Air Force's mighty display.

Centre To Launch Official Digital Cryptocurrency Soon, Pvt Cryptocoins To Be Banned

Amid a global surge in cryptocurrencies, the Union Finance Ministry has stated that it will take a decision on a state-issued cryptocurrency soon but ban all private cryptocurrencies. In a letter to VHP leader Girish Bharadwaj, dated 10 November, Union Dy Director (Currency) Sanju Yadav affirmed that all private cryptocurrencies are still not considered as legal tender or coin in India, but the govt may introduce an official digital currency in India. The VHP leader had sought a ban on all cryptocurrencies alleging its usage to fund terrorism, drugs and other 'anti-national activities'.

ED Makes First Arrest In 'Pandora Papers' Probe; IREO MD Lalit Goyal Nabbed Under PMLA

Cracking down on money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate's Chandigarh unit on Tuesday, has arrested real estate group IREO MD Lalit Goyal. The ED had detained Goyal on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering probe against him at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. This is the first arrest made in the 'Pandora papers' case.

Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation Banned For 5 More Years For 'promoting Hatred'

The Union Home Ministry on Monday extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia. The IRF had been first declared an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Centre in 2016. In a notification, the Ministry said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

