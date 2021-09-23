Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's US Visit; Capt Amarinder Singh Slams Congress & More

PM Modi To Announce Rollout Of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission On Sept 27

On Monday, September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) which was earlier known as the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). According to the officials, PM-DHM is aimed to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and transparency of healthcare coverage in India, through healthcare data.

Amid Bailable Warrant, Republic Tracks Down 'missing' Param Bir Singh To Chandigarh

In a startling revelation, Republic TV sources have confirmed on Thursday, that ex-Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh is hiding in Chandigarh. When Republic TV tracked down his whereabouts, a local resident confirmed that he lived in the specified locality in Chandigarh, but was not at home at the current moment. The Justice Chandwal commission, constituted by the Maharashtra govt, has issued bailable warrants against Singh for recording his statement regarding the extortion allegations he levied against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

India At 'decisive Point In Regaining Economic Growth, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remarked that India was at a decisive point in regaining its economic growth while virtually addressing a summit. The Vice President was addressing the 'Mystic South - Global Linkages Summit' which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He said during the summit, "India is now at a decisive point in regaining its economic growth. Now is the time for all the stakeholders to join hands and ensure sustained momentum. The industry should work with the government on various reforms that need to be implemented with greater vigour."

Agni V Missile Test: 'India Has Proved It Can Take On Any Challenge', Says DRDO Scientist

As India is all set to conduct a very significant flight test of the 5,000-km range Agni-V missile, Republic Media Network reached out to the nation's top scientist RK Gupta who explained the importance of the operation. According to the scientist, the reason why this is a significant development is that the missile is completely home-grown and no external country can put pressure on India.

Hardeep Puri Blames State Govts For Rising Fuel Prices; Says Centre Has Not Hiked Rates

On Thursday, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri visited the poll-bound West Bengal and campaigned for BJP ahead of the upcoming by-elections in the Bhabanipur constituency. While speaking to PTI on the rising fuel prices in the country, he blamed the state governments for it. Further, he added that the price of petrol in West Bengal has crossed the Rs 100-mark because of the heavy taxes imposed by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

PM Modi At UNGA: From Radicalisation To COVID-19, What PM Is Likely To Speak About

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the United States on Wednesday where he will meet US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since they took office earlier this year. During his visit, PM Modi will also address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and attend the first-ever in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). Sources have informed that PM Modi will raise counter-terrorism efforts and the issue of radicalisation at UNGA.

Ukraine: Bullets Fired At Vehicle Of Volodymyr Zelensky's Top Aide, Driver Injured

In what is being termed as an apparent assassination attempt, a number of bullets were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s principal aide, Serhiy Shefir on September 22 injuring the driver. Following the attack on Wednesday, Zelensky has promised to respond strongly as Shafir is one of the top aides of the Ukrainian President. As per the BBC report, Shefir’s car was struck with a volley of bullets as he left his home south of the capital Kyiv on Wednesday morning (local time). The attacker is still not identified.

Taliban's Afghan Takeover Could Inspire US Extremists To Plot Regional Attacks: FBI

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, on Tuesday, September 21, warned that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan could inspire US-based extremists to plot attacks on American soil. According to The Hill, Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that the domestic terrorism caseload has increased since 2020, from around 1,000 possible investigations to 2,700. He claimed that the extremist groups have never stop plotting attacks on the United States' soil.

Capt Amarinder Singh Slams Congress For Humiliating Him; 'Wonder Plight Of Party Workers'

Days after relinquishing Punjab Chief Ministership, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday once again accused the Congress party of humiliating him. Retaliating to party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's 'no space for anger in politics' remark made in a press conference, Amarinder Singh asked if there was space for 'humiliation and insult in a grand old party' like the Indian National Congress.

70 Teaching Staff From Kabul University Resign Over Appointment Of New VC By Taliban

Kabul University’s teaching staff, around 70 including assistant professors and professors have resigned after the new rulers of Afghanistan, Taliban on September 22 sacked PhD holder Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Osman Baburi. His position was replaced by a BA degree holder, Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat. However, Ghairat’s appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the biggest university in Kabul has triggered protests on social media. His critics even drew attention to Ghairat’s post about justifying the killing of journalists posted last year.

Image: Republicworld