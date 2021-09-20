Top 10 Headlines: PM To Visit US, Afghan Women Protest Against Taliban's Policies & More

PM Modi Likely To Meet Kamala Harris, Apple CEO Tim Cook During US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the United States this week, is likely to hold meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook and US Vice President Kamala Harris. As per the ANI, PM Modi has a marathon scheduled for his US visit that would witness consecutive high-level meetings. He will arrive in Washington DC on September 22 and the very next day he will meet with the top Chief Executive Officers in the United States. Read More

India To Resume Export Of COVID Vaccines From October, Says Health Minister

India will resume export of surplus novel Coronavirus vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative from October but vaccinating its own citizens remain the priority, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Briefing the media, he informed that government will receive more than 30 crore vaccine doses in October and the number will go up over 100 crores in the next three months "as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market." Read More

Congress Attempts Damage Control, Says 'both Channi & Sidhu Will Be The Punjab CM Face'

The Congress party attempted damage control after Harish Rawat's remark that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be the CM face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election sparked outrage. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala stated during a press conference on Monday that both newly appointed CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu will be projected as the party's CM face. He also slammed the criticism of Channi's selection, saying that political parties should celebrate the fact that a young Dalit leader has reached the top. Read More

Punjab CM Channi Should Resign If MeToo Charges Proved': NCW Calls Out Congress & Sonia

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday categorically stated that newly sworn-in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is accused in a 'Me Too' case, should step down if the charges were proved against him. Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asserted that the inquiry in the 2018 'Me too' case against him did not reach a logical conclusion, and demanded that a proper inquiry in the same should be initiated. Read More

Indian Army Confirms No Increase In Ceasefire Violations From Pakistan In J&K

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Indian Army, Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Monday said that there has been no increase in ceasefire violations from Pakistan in 2021 as per the matter of Kashmir. Adding to it, he said that there have certain instances of infiltration including two successful ones. Out of these, the first one was neutralized, while the army is now looking for the second successful one. Meanwhile, an operation is also underway for monitoring such activities in the valley. Read More

Afghan Women Protest Against Taliban's Policies; Seek Equal Rights To Education, Work

A number of Afghan women staged a protest in Kabul against Taliban policies, seeking equal rights to education and work. The demonstration was held in response to the replacement of the former government's Ministry of Women Affairs with the "vice and virtue ministry" by the Taliban's interim government on Friday, September 17. Read More

US: Massive Fire At Texas Pet Care; 75 Dogs Killed Due To Smoke Inhalation

A massive fire ripped through Ponderosa Pet Resort, killing roughly 75 dogs in the facility. The incident took place in Georgetown, north of Austin, Texas, on September 18, Saturday. Among the pooches killed in the blaze, two belonged to police officials who died from Covid-19 infections recently, the New York Post reported. The dog facility burst in flames "shortly before 11 pm" on Saturday night, Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan told the media. Read More

Pakistan Irked By World Bank's Decision To End Doing Business Report

Pakistan has been irked with the World Bank's decision to discontinue 'Doing Business Report', which is used to help them decide where to invest money or manufacturing plans or sell products. The country was hopeful that it would rise in ranks in the next report, Dawn reported. Last week, the global financial organisation said that it would permanently stop ranking countries on their investment climates owing to allegations of data irregularities. Now, the move has left Islamabad disappointed as it was confident to parlay on its recent regulatory reforms and promulgation of commercial courts in Punjab. Read More

CARS24 Nearly Doubles Valuation To $1.84 Bn With USD 450 Mn Investment

The automobile e-commerce platform CARS24 on Monday confirmed that it has raised USD 450 million (about Rs 3,321.3 crore) in funding. The newly raised funds take the pre-owned vehicle's platform to nearly double its valuation at around USD 1.84 billion. According to the company, the funds will be used to expand its global presence while investing in the latest technologies. Read More

IPL 2021: RCB to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi

Virat Kohli-led squad Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on struggling Eoin Morgan-led squad Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2 in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Read More

Image: Republic World