Top 10 Headlines: Rajnath Singh Tests COVID Positive; SC Lawyers Get Threat Calls & More

Rajnath Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Under Home Quarantine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader underlined that he is under home quarantine, and has mild symptoms. "I request everyone who has recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," he wrote in the tweet.

India, China To Hold 14th Round Talks On January 12 At Chushul-Moldo Point: Sources

The 14th round of India-China Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) will take place on January 12, sources informed Republic Media Network on Monday. The talks will take place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side at 09:30 AM (IST) and will be led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. Recently, Lt Gen Sengupta took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Leh-based 14 Corps. In the talks, the focus will be on resolving the Hot Springs issue, which remains the only major point of contention between the two countries.

Supreme Court Lawyers Get Over 1,000 Threat Calls; SCAORA VP Urges Agencies To Intervene

In a shocking development on Monday, many Advocates on Record in the Supreme Court got a threatening call pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. The receiving of calls has now been confirmed by Manoj Mishra, Vice President SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-On- Record Association). Speaking to Republic Media Network, the SCAORA VP trashed the threat calls and urged the national investigation agencies to catch the perpetrators behind them.

Bulli Bai Case: Vishal Jha Sent To Judicial Custody; Mumbai Police Get Custody Of 2 Others

In the latest development in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, the three accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank were presented before the Bandra Court on Monday. Jha was sent to judicial custody, while Shweta and Mayank have been sent to the custody of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell till January 14. Mumbai Police had arrested engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru and Shweta Singh (19) and Mayank Rawat (21) from Uttarakhand in connection with the Bulli Bai case.

Akhilesh Yadav In Delhi To Meet Father Mulayam Singh; Seat-sharing Talks With RLD In Focus

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reached New Delhi on Monday to meet party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During his visit, Akhilesh is likely to meet Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary to finalize seat-sharing for the nearing polls, sources informed.

Puducherry Schools Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders Amid Omicron Surge

Amid the surge in COVID cases across the country, several states have imposed COVID-related restrictions, including the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes. The Puducherry government has also announced the closure of schools for students in classes 1 to 9 from Monday until further orders. Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam announced that all private and governmental schools and colleges will remain closed as precautionary measures. However, the school authorities have been directed to continue teaching through online mode.

Nagpur Terror Plot: Maharashtra Home Min Reveals ATS Visited J&K A Month Ago, Inquiry Underway

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday reacted to the findings in the Nagpur terror plot case stating that an FIR had been registered by the Nagpur Police in the matter. Speaking to reporters, Dilip Walse-Patil disclosed that the ATS had visited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) a month ago to gather some information and an inquiry into the case was underway. Further information will be available once the Maharashtra Police gets the Jaish terrorist's custody, he said.

Afghanistan: 9 Killed & 4 Injured In An Explosion Near School In Nangarhar

At least 9 were killed and four others were left wounded on Monday in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, reported Sputnik citing a local source. The fatal incident reportedly took place around noon (local time) in Lalpur County when a mortar shell reportedly exploded. The source revealed to the news agency, “The explosion killed nine people and injured four more” and the injured were taken to a hospital.

Saina Nehwal Responds To Siddharth's Sexist Jibe; 'Used To Like Him As An Actor But...'

At the receiving end of actor Siddharth's lewd slur, Badminton player Saina Nehwal on Monday responded saying she was 'not sure what he meant.' Speaking exclusively to Republic, Nehwal pointed out that she used to like the 'Rang De Basanti' actor, but the remark he made against her was 'not nice'. Underlining that he could have expressed himself better with better words, she said "But I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with 'such words and comments.'

Afghan Resistance Chief Ahmad Massoud Holds Talks With Taliban Minister As Iran Mediates

In a massive development, Afghanistan National Resistance Front leader Ahmad Massoud, who had been leading the resistance against the Taliban’s regime in Kabul, engaged with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a meeting in Iran. Sources informed Republic Media Network that Taliban Minister Muttaqi, who was invited by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, had held discussions with the National resistance front leader Ahmad Massoud.

