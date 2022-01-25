Top 10 Headlines: RPN Singh Joins BJP; Grenade Hurled At Forces; Budget Session & More

RPN Singh Says 'Congress Is Not How It Used To Be' After Joining BJP Ahead Of UP Elections

In the first-ever interview after jumping ships from Congress, former Union Minister RPN Singh informed Republic TV that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party 'without any conditions'. Claiming to have joined in the capacity of a worker, Singh said that he will perform 'whatever responsibility' he is entrusted with by the saffron party, and spend his time in the 'upliftment' of Uttar Pradesh and India.

Sri Lanka Moves To Auction Fishing Boats Seized From TN Fishermen; CM Stalin Writes To PM

A day after the Sri Lankan government advertised in the nation's newspaper calling bidders to participate in the auction of 105 fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen, the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to stop the process.

Ahead Of Republic Day, Grenade Hurled At Forces In Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar

A grenade attack was reported from Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ahead of Republic Day celebrations across the country, leaving four people injured. A police vehicle was targeted in a busy market area. The victims, who have sustained sprinter injuries, are admitted to S.M.H.S. Hospital. Terror group The Resistance Force (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To EAM Over Attack On Fishermen By Sri Lankan Nationals

Demanding a stern action, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and urged him to take note of the unabated incidents of attack on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Nationals. Informing the External Affairs minister regarding another incident of attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen, MK Stalin apprised in the letter that three fishermen from different villages of the state were attacked on January 23 around 9 pm while they were fishing in their registered FRP boat around 16 Nautical miles from Southeast coast of Vedarnayam Coast.

'Can't Win UP Polls By Fielding History-sheeters': BJP Takes Umbrage At SP Candidate List

After Samajwadi Party released a list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh election, BJP leaders castigated it for allegedly giving tickets to criminals. This comes after SP fielded candidates facing numerous criminal cases including Rampur MP Azam Khan (Rampur), his son Abdullah Azam Khan (Swar) and Nahid Hasan (Kairana).

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Low Voting Percentage; Calls For Higher Polling, Discussion On 'one Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over low voting percentage, especially in urban areas considered educated and prosperous, and said this should change in a vibrant democracy like India. In an interaction with BJP workers from across the country, PM Modi also raised the issues of "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", saying that continuous cycle of elections result in politics being seen in everything while development works suffer. His address coincided with the National Voters' Day on Tuesday.

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, LS In Evening Due To COVID Curbs

The two Houses of Parliament will meet at separate times of the day for five hours each -- Rajya Sabha in the first half and Lok Sabha in the second half -- to ensure Covid distancing norms during the Budget Session beginning January 31. Lok Sabha will meet at 11 am on February 1 for the presentation of the Union Budget and it will meet from 4 pm to 9 pm from February 2 to February 11, when the session will go on a recess.

Uttarakhand Elections: Harish Rawat Claims He Learnt 'ABCD Of Politics From Ramnagar'

After bagging a ticket from Ramnagar, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat elaborated his plans for the region saying that he had 'big imagination' to develop the constituency. Speaking to Republic, the former Uttarakhand CM said that he had learned the 'ABCD of politics' from Ramnagar and would leave no stone unturned to serve his Guru's place.

Reporter Who US President Biden Abused On Hot-mic Responds; Asks 'do I Have A Choice?'

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has laughed off US President Joe Biden's abusive remark of calling him "stupid son of a b***h" during a press conference in White House on Monday, January 24. President Biden was caught on a hot mic after he lost his temper during the regular press conference. He abused Doocy after the latter posed him a question regarding soaring inflation in the country. Appearing on a Fox News show, Doocy stated that he had two pages of questions about crime prepared for Biden before the President admonished reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

UK Police To Investigate Lockdown Parties At PM Boris Johnson's Office

The breaches of COVID-19 restriction during the first lockdown in 2020 at Downing Street will be investigated by the London Police, as they announced on Tuesday. In a statement to the London Assembly, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said that an investigation has begun and that the Scotland Yard is currently looking into a number of occurrences at Number 10 Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in respect to potential COVID-19 laws.

Image: Republic World