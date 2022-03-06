Top 10 Headlines: Russia Destroyed 2,203 Military Targets, Mariupol Evacuation On March 6

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Claims It Destroyed 2,203 Ukrainian Military Targets

Amid deteriorating situations due to the Russia Ukraine war, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday, March 6, announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the special military operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

Read more here

US Seeks Proposals To Integrate Baltic States Into NATO's Air Defence System: Report

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, media reports indicate that the US has asked companies to submit plans for integrating the Baltic states into NATO's air defence system. The US has requested proposals from companies to integrate the #Baltic states into the #NATO air defense system, according to Nexta.

Read more here

Ukraine Officials Announce Mariupol Locals' Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridor On Mar 6

On Saturday, a ceasefire was agreed upon by the Russian forces in the city of Mariupol in a bid to evacuate the citizens but the Russians breached the ceasefire agreement, according to the Ukrainian authorities, thereby halting the evacuation. However, later on, Sunday, the Mariupol City Council issued a statement announcing that the citizens will be evacuated via humanitarian corridors today, March 6 from 10 am to 9 pm (1:30 pm to 12:30 am India time) as a ceasefire will be in effect. The statement further noted that the civilians will be able to depart Mariupol by bus or through private transport.

Read more here

'Fill Your Petrol Tanks Before Election Offer Ends': Rahul Gandhi's Advice For Citizens

With assembly elections ending on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government, advising people to fill up their fuel tanks before the "election offer" ends. Notably, campaigning for the last phase of polls in five states ended on Saturday. Taking to Twitter two days before the final voting day, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is about to end". He used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" with the description "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War: Israel PM Speaks To Zelenskyy For Third Time Amid Russian Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the third time in two days, according to an Israeli spokesperson. It is pertinent to mention here that Bennett's office announced on Saturday that he paid an unexpected visit to Moscow in a bid to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, Israel has volunteered to mediate the dispute at Ukraine's request, VOA reported citing an Israeli official.

Read more here

US Secretary Blinken Says 'actively' Working With Poland To Send Jets To Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Moldova, confirmed that America is working on a deal with Poland so that it could provide its fighter jets to Ukraine. He said that Washington is actively looking into it. However, he did not speak about the timeline.

"We are actively looking at the question of jets that Poland may provide to Ukraine and considering how to backfill Poland's fighter jets fleet so that it could provide its own to Ukraine," Blinken said.

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 Strikes Ukrainian Military Targets; Watch

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, March 6, shared a video showing how the Sukhoi Su-34 of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck at Ukrainian military infrastructure during a special operation. In a visual accessed by Republic Media Network, the blue Sukhoi Su-34 was seen striking its target. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that their troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson.

Read more here

Shane Warne Passes Away: 'Large Amount Of Blood Was Found In The Room', Reveal Thai Police

Fresh details have emerged in the passing away of former Australian great Shane Warne. In a development, Thailand police have now revealed that Warne visited doctors regarding a heart condition before his death and more importantly was found bleeding CPR started. Cricket Australia legend suffered a shock death on Friday at the age of 52 while on a trip to Thailand.

Read more here

Amit Shah Lauds India's Ukraine Evacuation Mission; Says 'Had Positive Effect On Polls'

As the poll campaign for the 5 state elections wrap up, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda addressed the press in Delhi on Saturday. Predicting a BJP victory across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, Shah also lauded India's 'Operation Ganga' which has evacuated over 16,000 citizens from war-torn Ukraine. He added that the evacuation has had a 'positive impact on elections' - hinting it being a factor favouring the saffron party. Results of the 5 poll-bound states will be announced on March 10.

Read more here

China Outlines Position On Ukraine War, Cites NATO's Post-Cold War Expansion In US Talks

To discuss the worsening situation in Ukraine, on Saturday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dialled US State Secretary Antony Blinken where he warned against further escalation and advised to sort the situation with negotiations as Blinken stated that the US needs more countries to penalise Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine. As per the reports of RT News, the talk took place during Blinken's tour to Eastern Europe, which was intended to show the US's solidarity with its NATO and EU allies. The Biden administration has slammed Moscow with a slew of economic sanctions.

Read more here

Image: Republic