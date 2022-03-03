Top 10 Headlines: Russia FM Says Invasion Won't Stop, Ukraine Says Russia Can't Win & More

'Russian Military Operations In Ukraine Aren't Going To Stop,' Says Russian FM Amid Talks

Acknowledging that the peace talks are going to take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday affirmed that it in no way means that the military operations in Ukraine are going to stop. In an interview with Russian and foreign media, Lavrov said that the conditions to reach a solution to the conflict is 'well-known', and are being discussed by Russia, including in negotiations with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Claims 'Russia Has No Chance Of Winning War'

As Russia has continued its aggression on Ukraine for the eighth consecutive day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday claimed that Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war. Kuleba took to Twitter to share a photo wherein civilians can be seen blocking Russian invaders in Enerhodar city on Wednesday, March 2. He also dubbed the ongoing conflict as a "true People's War of Ukraine" and also stressed the need for allies to assist the country in defending its sovereignty. Notably, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is situated in Enerhodar, which makes it a prime target for Russian troops.

Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Shelling Destroys School In Ukraine's Kharkiv

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for an eighth straight day, the Russian military continues to advance towards Ukraine's largest cities, including Kharkiv and capital Kyiv. Numerous explosions and attacks have been reported from across the country with escalating military actions. Videos have been surfacing from various places showing live attacks and huge sounds of explosions. On the eighth day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have claimed that Russian troops are failing in almost all areas in which they are advancing and have resorted to tactics of night shelling on residential areas of large cities.

Jaishankar Briefs Parliament Panel On Ukraine War; Congress MPs 'back' Stand On Abstention

In a key development on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Consultative Committee on External Affairs on the developments vis-à-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. Taking to Twitter, he affirmed that there was a "national consensus" on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. 9 parliamentarians from 6 parties including Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Ministers of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and V Muraleedharan participated in the meeting.

Ukraine Bans Payment Cards Of Russian And Belarusian Banks As War Enters 8th Day

As war enter the eighth day, Ukraine has banned the payment cards issued by banks of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The National Bank of Ukraine has banned crediting funds to the accounts of clients- physical persons on transfers initiated with the use of payment cards issued by Russian and Belarusian banks. The NBU also stopped acceptance in Ukraine of payment cards issued by banks of Russian and Belarusian origins, including transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals.

BJP's Victory In UP Elections Necessary To Ensure Continued Development Of State: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now. Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance. In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

Ukraine Claims Russia Has Lost 9,000 Soldiers, 1000+ Vehicles Since Invasion's Start

As Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine, one week after it started on February 24, the Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty with all their might. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russian side has lost 9,000 troops as of today since the invasion started a week ago. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also claimed that 9,000 Russian soldiers has been killed in the conflict.

US 'very Open' To Impose Sanctions On Russia’s Oil & Gas Industry Amid Ukraine Invasion

US is “very open” to imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated on Wednesday as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continued for the eighth day. Addressing media reporters in Washington, Psaki noted that the American administration was already weighing the possible impacts of the crisis on global and US energy prices. Notably, Russia only contributes 3% to US’ total crude imports while Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia play significant roles.

Russia To Halt Delivery And Servicing Of Rocket Engines For US In Retaliation To Sanctions

In a key development, Russia has decided to stop the deliveries of rocket engines it developed for the United States, Russian space agency Roscosmos' head Dmitry Rogozin informed as per Russia Today. Moreover, Russia has also decided to no longer offer servicing to the rocket engines that it already delivered to the US. This comes in retaliation to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and several other nations in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

UP Election: Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest, Black Flags In Varanasi During Campaign For SP

Protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke out after she landed in Varanasi on Wednesday to campaign for Samajwadi Party in the UP election. People showed her black flags and raised slogans. The protesters also shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' as her car arrived.

