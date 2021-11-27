Top 10 Headlines: SA President Holds Meet On Omicron Spike; Farmers Postpone Rally & More

COVID-19: PM Modi Asks Officials To Review International Travel Amid Omicron Variant Scare

Amid mounting concerns over the new variant of Coronavirus emerging from South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the country's pandemic situation. During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

Farmers Postpone Nov 29 Tractor Rally After Agriculture Min Tomar Assures Panel On MSP

In a big development, the farmers' union, on Saturday, postponed the tractor rally which was scheduled to be held on November 29. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that starting November 29, 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractor marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session. The tractor marches were planned in order to observe one year of the protests against farm laws.

Omicron Variant: South African Medical Association Says New Variant Causes ‘mild Symptoms'

In an interesting development, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, has said that the new variant of the B.1.1.529, also known as the ‘Omicron variant’, results in “mild disease without prominent symptoms”, as per Sputnik. "It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home", Coetzee told the news agency.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Republic; Says 'SP Means Gundaraj, Nepotism, Corruption'

As the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign heats up, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor at Balrampur on Saturday, on BJP's chances in the 2022 polls. Dismissing the chances of any 'Maha coalition' working against BJP, Adityanath pointed out the Opposition's poll loss in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

WHO Warns Evidence On New COVID Strain 'Omicron' Suggests An Increased Risk Of Reinfection

As the world continues to battle the Delta variant, scientists in South Africa have discovered a new variant -- B.1.1.529 that is likely to evade the immune response. On Friday, advisers to the World Health Organization (WHO) held special session about a worrying new variant of the COVID-19 and suggested that the new variant 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection in the community. The independent group of experts, which periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, informed that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning." The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November.

Arvind Kejriwal Climbs Atop Car To Interact With Punjab Teachers Protesting On Water Tank

In a rare sight, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with protesting teachers atop an overhead water tank in Mohali by climbing over a vehicle. Seemingly sincere in his intent to resolve issues of teachers in Punjab, CM Kejriwal denounced the Congress regime to have compelled these teachers to sit on a cemented water tank. While interacting with three teachers seated higher than the assembly around him, CM Kejriwal looked up at them and asked, "How long have you been there for?," to which they replied, "Sir, 45 days."

South African Prez Ramaphosa Prepones Crucial COVID Meeting Amid New Omicron Variant Spike

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has preponed an emergency meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to Saturday, amid global concerns over the spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron. The meeting was originally supposed to take place on Sunday, November 28. The meeting has been called as many European countries are following the United Kingdom's suit in prohibiting travel to and from South Africa, the origin of the new variant, and its neighbouring countries, reported news agency PTI. Mauritius, the United States, Israel, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands are the recent countries to impose the travel ban.

Central Vista Project: Centre Forms 'Oversight Committee' To Expedite Project Completion

The Union Government on Saturday formed a five-member high-level 'Central Vista Oversight Committee' in a bid to monitor and ensure timely completion of the Modi government's one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at revamping the Central Vista or Rajpath in the Delhi. The panel which has been set for a period of two years headed by former Finance Secretary Ratan P. Watal will be responsible for expediting the pace of the work while ensuring the best quality output. Other delegates in the committee include Deputy CAG PK Tiwari, former Director of L&T Shailendar Roy, IIT Delhi professor Mausam and a Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as the convenor.

Jammu: Union MoS Jitendra Singh Launches Drones To Deliver Vaccines And Medicines

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched a drone-based vaccine/emergency medicine delivery system close to the international border in Jammu. Dr Jitendra Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of the event in which he can be seen launching the drone-based medicine delivery system. The video shows that a man loads a medicine kit bag under the drone and then operates it through a remote. The drone then flies away in the sky carrying the medicine kit bag while Dr Jitendra Singh and other spectators watch its successful launch. Sharing the video, the Union Minister further informed that this CSIR initiative comes under the Ministry of Science & Technology, contributing to the #HarGharDastak campaign.

Anurag Thakur Slams Akhilesh Yadav; Says 'BJP Promotes Sports, SP Promotes Riots'

In the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Elections 2021, Union Minister for IT and state election co-incharge Anurag Thakur slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that while the BJP was promoting 'sports' (dangal), his party was promoting 'riots' (dange). His fiery retort came after former UP CM Yadav raised questions on the 'tyrannical' attitude of the BJP, saying that the party's workers in UP would have to 'change their names' to hide from the citizens.

