Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Take 20 Children Hostage; Finance Ministry Summons Salil Parekh

Taliban Take 20 Children Hostage From Kashnabad, Baghlan; Northern Alliance Ready To Fight

In a shocking development in the Afghanistan crisis, the Taliban on Sunday held as many as 20 children hostage in the Kashnabad valley of Baghlan province. The children, the sources informed, are those of men taking part in the resistance against the militant group's rule in the country. As demand for the release of the children, the group has asked all of the men to surrender. This is to weaken the resistance that is brewing in the war-torn country, as part of which three districts- Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah in Afghanistan's Baghlan province have been captured.

Finance Ministry Summons Infosys' Salil Parekh; Seeks Explanation On Tax Portal Glitches

The Finance Ministry (FM) has summoned the MD and CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh on August 23 to explain the complications faced by the new income tax e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) lately. The Income Tax department notified via a release on Sunday that FM Nirmala Sitharaman was in dire need of an explanation as to why even after 2.5 months since launch, users were facing technical glitches. The release also stated that the portal was not available for use since August 21.

La Ganesan Appointed As New Governor Of Manipur By President Ram Nath Kovind

Senior BJP leader La Ganesan was appointed as the new governor of Manipur on Sunday. The leader from Tamil Nadu was handed the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. La Ganesan took charge from Ganga Prasad, who had taken additional charge of the state in Najma Heptulla’s absence. The governor post of Manipur had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.

Punjab CM Expresses Happiness As IAF Safely Evacuates 209 Indians From Afghanistan's Kabul

After India evacuated approximately 300 natives from Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and appreciated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He wrote, "Happy to note that 209 Indian nationals were safely evacuated and flown to Delhi this morning, along with other evacuees, of whom 24 are Afghan Sikhs." The Punjab CM has been informed that the MEA is working on evacuating another 222 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Praying for the safety of all, he added.

Kerala Records Over 17000 COVID Cases On Onam Day As TPR Escalates To 17.73%

Ending the festive vibe across the state on an alarming note, Kerala on Saturday, reported 17,106 COVID cases on Thiruvonam. The test positivity rate (TPR) which has been escalating during the past few days is now 17.73%. The state, which had been recording the highest number of fresh infections in the country for a while, is now witnessing a further surge in the number of COVID patients during Onam festivities.

Afghan crisis: After Ghani's Brother, Ex-Nangarhar Guv Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai Pledges Support To Taliban

In yet another setback for politics in Afghanistan, former governor of Nangarhar province Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai on Sunday pledged his allegiance to the Taliban, as per local Afghan reports. Sherzai, who was governor of Nangarhar in 2005 was termed as 'bulldozer' by the terror group. As per reports, Sherzai, a Pashtun from the Barakzai tribe, had fought against the Soviet invasion into Afghanistan and was Kandahar's governor before being ousted by the Taliban in 2001, state reports.

PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Kalyan Singh In Lucknow, Says 'will Fulfill His Dreams'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday landed in Lucknow for the last rites of veteran BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh. At the airport, PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and BJP national president JP Nadda. The veteran leader breathed his last on Saturday, he passed away at the age of 89 after battling prolonged illness at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday.

Afghanistan crisis: Union Min Mukhtar Naqvi Slams Mehbooba Mufti, Says 'ruled J&K On Separatists' Shoulders'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday lashed out at PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's comments drawing parallels between the situation in Afghanistan to J&K, asking her to stop spreading fear through her words. Naqvi accused Mufti of being heavily influenced and afraid of separatists saying that she was trying to spread the same fear to the citizens. He added that such words were only used by those who had once ruled the state of J&K by sitting on the shoulders of separatists, and were hence demanding the revocation of Article 370.

GHMC To Start Vaccination Drive From August 23 To Achieve 100% Vaccination In Hyderabad

To reach the goal of 100% COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad, a special vaccination drive will begin on Monday, August 23, for the coming weeks in nearly 5,200 localities under the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and SCB (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) limits. The State government recently announced that the plans are underway to make Hyderabad a 100% vaccinated city in the span of 10-15 days. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also held a meeting with officials of the health department of both GHMC and SCB on Saturday, August 21. It was decided among the officials that the vaccination drive will cover 4846 colonies in GHMC limits and 360 localities in the cantonment board.

Bullet Train Proposed Between Delhi-Ayodhya, Aim To Put City On 'world Map For Tourism'

As a part of the Centre's plan to put Ayodhya on the global map of tourism, the Ministry of Railways has proposed a multi-crore Bullet train project connecting the city to New Delhi. Reports have revealed that the Railway Ministry's National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to start the project. The bullet train will connect New Delhi to three major pilgrimages situated in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

