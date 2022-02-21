Top 10 Headlines: Three Arrested In Shivamogga Murder; Lalu Yadav Gets Prison Term & More

Union Min Shobha Karandlaje demands NIA probe in Shivamogga murder; writes to Karnataka CM

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday demanded an NIA investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. In a letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the MoS for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare mentioned the PFI as well and alleged that 'Hindu groups and youths' were being targeted by radicals.

Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years jail term, Rs 60 lakh fine in fodder scam case

In a severe setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case on Monday. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakhs. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Anti-Kyiv DPR declares emergency as shelling continues

As the situation continues to worsen along the Russia-Ukraine border, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has proclaimed a state of emergency owing to the shutdown of a pumping station and the discontinuation of the central drinking water supply. According to the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed DPR, an electrical power station and the Central City Hospital in Donetsk were destroyed as a result of a mortar strike by Ukrainian security forces.

In Bengaluru, prohibitory orders extended for 2 weeks as Hijab row continues to escalate

Taking cognizance of the fact that the hijab controversy is still alive in parts of Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on Monday extended prohibitory orders in Bengaluru city for another two weeks. In an official release, the state police announced that as part of the prohibitory orders, restriction continues on any gatherings, agitation, or protest of any type around Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city.

Shivamogga murder: Three arrested in Bajrang Dal leader's killing, states Karnataka govt

In the wake of the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday shared that at least three arrests had been made in connection with the case. Addressing the media at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa confirmed the 3 arrests and assured all possible help to the victim's family. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier disclosed that four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.

'Lalu Prasad Yadav is being framed': Tej Pratap cries foul; dubs Nitish Kumar 'murderer'

After RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to five years imprisonment in connection with a fodder scam case, his son Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that he was being "framed" for working towards the welfare of the poor. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, he raised questions about the inaction pertaining to the purported "scams" of the Nitish Kumar-led government. Escalating the attack on RJD's bête noire Nitish Kumar, the Hasanpur MLA dubbed the Bihar Chief Minister a "murderer" citing a pending case against him.

Gambhir to Shastri, how cricket world reacted to Saha's threat-laced texts from journalist

After being snubbed for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday shared screenshots of the rude texts he had received from the 'respected journalists' for allegedly refusing an interview. The cricketing world has come in support of Saha following the rude text messages he had received from the journalist.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: 'No Bahubali, Only Bajrangbali In UP,' Says Amit Shah

The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa has been completed, the two-phase Manipur elections shall take place on February 28 and March 5. The results of all the elections will be declared on March 10.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa? 16-year-old Indian GM who defeated World No.1 Magnus Carlsen

16-year old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa picked up a big win and made headlines after he stunned World Number one Magnus Carlsen from Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. R Praggnanandhaa who was playing with black pieces completed the win in 39 moves.

Devendra Fadnavis denounces KCR's call for anti-BJP front; 'They tried earlier & failed'

The Maharashtra BJP on Monday strongly reacted to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s attempt to construct an anti-BJP front by uniting the opposition factions and opined that these attempts against the Narendra Modi government are bound to fail.

