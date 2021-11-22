Top 10 Headlines: Tripura Violence; Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19 & More

TMC MPs Meet Amit Shah Over Tripura Violence; Say HM Has Promised To 'look Into Matter'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. The TMC said that they have submitted a memorandum to Amit Shah and he has assured justice.

Read Full Story Here

Rajasthan Govt Allocates Portfolios To New Cabinet; CM Gehlot Keeps Home, Finance & IT

After undergoing a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Monday allocated portfolios to the rejigged ministers. According to the list, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has retained the departments of Finance, Taxation, Home & Justice, DOP, GAD, Cabinet Secretariat, NRI, IT & Communication, Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau, and DIPR for himself. The Education, Sanskrit Education, and Arts, Literature, Culture, and ASI Department has been handed to Dr BD Kalla who had previously served as the Cabinet Minister for the Department of Energy.

Read Full Story Here

Abhinandan Varthaman Honoured With Vir Chakra, Group Commander Lauded By Leaders

Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman was honoured with the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, November 22. He was honoured for his contribution to the Balakot Airstrike in 2019. Abhinandan Varthaman was a Wing Commander and had an on-air tussle with the Pakistani fighter jet in the aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani Air Forces in retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Read Full Story Here

US Trade Representative Tai To Meet Commerce Minister Goyal To Improve Bilateral Ties

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai is set to hold a meeting with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday, November 22 as the American official kickstarts her India visit. Tai will be accompanied by US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi and they will start the two-day visit to India on Monday. This is also Tai's first visit to India since she took over the office in March this year.

Read Full Story Here

Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP Over Tripura Violence, To Raise Issue With PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the alleged violence against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Tripura claiming that the BJP government was 'bulldozing' the federal structure in the state. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mamata Banerjee condemned the arrest of TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh, claiming that she was arrested 'without any charges'.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Likely To Attend All-party Meeting On Nov 28 Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, an all-party meeting is set to be held on Sunday, November 28. According to sources close to Republic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the all-party meeting. Topics ranging from the cancellation of farm laws and the farmers' demand of law on Minimum Support Price and the government reduction of fuel prices are expected to come up during the meeting. Issues and bills to be introduced in the Parliament in the upcoming session will also be discussed among the leaders.

Read Full Story Here

In Gorakhpur, JP Nadda Slams Opposition's Vote Bank Politics, Praises Yogi Govt's Work

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took a hit at the opposition on Monday. Nadda was addressing the party's Booth President Sammelan in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the event, was hailed by Nadda, who went on to champion the work done by the former for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Read Full Story Here

Param Bir Singh Is Still In India, Counsel Reveals In Supreme Court; Asked To Join Probe

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is still in India, his lawyer Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on Monday amid rumours that he has fled the country. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was hearing Singh's plea seeking interim protection from arrest. This revelation comes after the apex court had refused to grant the ex-Mumbai top cop any protection unless he discloses his location.

Read Full Story Here

Actor Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Under Isolation'

Superstar Kamal Haasan has contracted the COVID-19 virus, with the actor witnessing slight symptoms right after his return from a trip to the United States. He took to his Instagram handle and made the announcement, urging people to remain safe in this catastrophic situation. The actor further revealed that he has been isolated.

Read Full Story Here

WTA Unconvinced On Peng Shuai's Well-being Despite Video Call With IOC President

In the latest development related to Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai case, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released a statement stating that a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president does not reduce their concern about her well-being. Peng Shuai missing news has been a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks following her sexual assault allegation on a former senior Chinese government official.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World