Top 10 Headlines: Twitter Gets New CEO; Omicron Threat; COVID Booster Shots & More

Omicron: WHO Chief Tedros Calls For 'accord On Pandemics' As Situation Is 'perilous'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a “new accord on pandemics” in the wake of the “highly-mutated Omicron variant” of coronavirus. In the opening remarks to the special session of WHO’s decision-making body on Monday, World Health Assembly (WHA)Tedros noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and even exacerbated fundamental weaknesses in the global architecture for pandemic preparedness and response.

Who Is Parag Agrawal? All About The IIT Bombay Alumnus Who Takes Charge As Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has confirmed his resignation as CEO from the company, just an hour after reports about the same started surfacing. Ironically, Dorsey confirmed the authenticity of the reports by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform and said that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. Earlier, many speculations were made about the next CEO and Dorsey cleared the air around this via his statement. The 45-year-old revealed that Indian- born Parag Agarwal will be leading the company from now on.

Omicron Threat: Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Immediate Halt On Flights From Nations Hit By Strain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has expressed his concern over the 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19 and incoming flights from affected countries. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also remarked that many countries have already stopped flights from Omicron-affected countries. He further questioned why India has delayed the same decision. He added that during the pandemic's first wave in India, flights were stopped.

COVID Booster Dose Policy Likely In 2 Weeks; Centre Plans To Immunise 44 Cr Children

In a significant development, Dr N K Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr N K Arora stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

Suspended Congress MP Bora Slams Govt's 'murder Of Democracy & Vendetta'; Won't Apologise

After the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the first day of the Winter Session over their roles in the ruckus that was witnessed on the last day of the previous session of Parliament, Congress leader Ripun Bora, one of the 12 suspended MPs, claimed the move to be based on ‘political vendetta’. Speaking to Republic, Bora said that the demands made by the Opposing MPs were justified as the government didn’t allow a discussion on the farm laws repeal bill. Government sources have now told Republic that the house might reconsider the suspension of the MPs if they were to apologise for the ruckus.

'83 Trailer Out: Netizens Hail Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev; Share Their Emotional Reactions

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is one of the most awaited Bollywood sports-drama films ever since it was announced in 2019. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie's release, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup victory, the makers are keeping the audience entertained with regular updates. The most awaited trailer of the film was recently unveiled by Ranveer Singh and makers and it flooded the internet with reactions from netizens. Here's what the fans are saying about the power-packed trailer.

Owaisi Slams Centre For Repealing Farm Bills Sans Debate: 'Worse Even By BJP's Record'

Aghast at the Farm laws being repealed from Parliament without debate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, pointed that eight bills that had been repealed during PM Modi's tenure have had at least one hour of debate. Owaisi opined that if elected MPs are left unheard, what choice do people have apart from protesting. The three Farm Laws were officially repealed by both Houses sans debate amid Opposition sloganeering.

Maharashtra: Fadnavis Lambasts Curtailed Winter Session; Avers 'MVA Can't Face Questions'

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday lashed out at the state government for holding a "curtailed" Winter session of the Assembly from December 22-28. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab had stated that a total of 12 bills including an appropriation bill will be tabled in this session. Speaking to the media after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly demanded that the session should resume in January after taking a short break from December 29-31.

UK To Offer Booster Shots To All Adults Over 18 Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant

As the cases of the new variant, Omicron, continue to emerge, the United Kingdom government has announced their decision to expand the booster dose programme. The decision has been taken on the advice given by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Taking to Twitter, Britain Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid informed that booster dose will be offered to all adults over the age of 18 and the minimum gap between second and third doses has been reduced from six to three months.

Joe Biden Calls Omicron COVID-19 Variant 'cause For Concern, Not Panic'; Urges Vaccination

New COVID-19 strain Omicron is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, said US President Joe Biden while stressing on the importance of vaccination to combat the spread of infection. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that he was not considering any widespread US lockdown. He also urged people to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

