Top 10 Headlines: UK Recognises Covishield; PM Modi's US Visit; Biden At UNGA & More

UK Recognises Covishield Amid 'vaccine Racism' Row, Indian Travellers Still To Quarantine

In a big development, the United Kingdom revised its travel advisory on Wednesday accepting the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield as an 'approved vaccine'. The decision comes in the aftermath of the massive uproar against the UK over its new travel regulations which highlighted a clear 'vaccine bias' against several countries including India.

PM Modi Departs For US Visit; 1st In-person QUAD Leaders' Summit, UNGA Address On Agenda

The Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, September 22 has issued a departure statement ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. The Prime Minister in his statement has said that he has been invited by US President Joe Biden. During his visit, PM Modi will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with Biden, the statement.

At UNGA, Biden Says US Military Power Must Be Tool Of 'last Resort, Not First'

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Joe Biden stressed that America's military power should be the “tool of last resort” and “not first.” The 76th UNGA session opened in New York after the Biden administration drew flak over the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan prompting the Taliban to reconquer the country after two decades. Amid the criticism, US President withstood his decision to pull out all American soldiers from the war-ravaged nation by August 30.

'Missing' Param Bir Singh Slapped With Bailable Warrant Again; Asked To Appear On Oct 6

The woes of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh persisted on Wednesday as a one-man high-level inquiry commission reissued the bailable warrants against him. During the last hearing, the Justice Chandiwal commission had originally issued the bailable warrant besides imposing a fine of Rs.50,000 on him for failure to comply with the summons for the recording of his statement. As per sources, the ex-Mumbai top cop who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard is believed to be in hiding.

Dr Narayan Khadka Appointed As New Foreign Minister Of Nepal; To Attend 76th UNGA Session

Dr Narayan Khadka, a member of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress party, became Minister of External Affairs of Nepal on September 22. ANI reported, "Dr Narayan Khadka has been appointed as Foreign Minister of Nepal: PM Secretariat. "He will be taking the oath of office today at the President's office," PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's Personal Secretary Bhanu Deuba confirmed to ANI[sic]."

IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan COVID Positive; Match Against DC To Be Played As Per Schedule

In a massive development ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals clash, SRH speedster T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. As per the official release, Natarajan has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

Anurag Thakur To Inaugurate Five-day Himalayan Film Festival In Leh On Friday

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the five-day Himalayan Film Festival at Leh, Ladakh on September 24. The opening ceremony will also witness the participation of the Director of Shershah- Vishnuvardhan and the lead actor of the recently released film, Sidharth Malhotra. Notably, Shershah, which is based on the Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt. Vikram Batra will also be the opening feature film of the Himalayan Film Festival, said the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in an official statement.

UP ATS Arrests Islamic Cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui In Illegal Religious Conversion Case

Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday, September 22 over the charges of religious conversion. The 64-year-old Islamic scholar is one of the biggest clerics from western UP whose name popped up during the investigation into the Umar Gautam case. He was nabbed in Meerut and is currently being interrogated by UP Police. He was on the radar of security agencies due to suspicious activities.

ED Raids 6 Locations Linked To Karvy Stock Broking Ltd Alleged Fraud Case

In a recent update to the Karvy Stock Broking Private Limited (KSBL) fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in six locations on Wednesday, September 22. Earlier on September 21, the Hyderabad Police had arrested the vice president and risk head of the company in connection with illegal retail trading in nine shell companies. So far, the police have arrested KSBL Secretary Y Sailaja, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) G Krishna Hari, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Mahant Giri's Death Case: UP Police's SIT Questions Four Members Of Seer's Security Staff

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now questioned four members of Mahant Narendra Giri's security staff as the investigation continues in his mysterious death. The preliminary report has been sent to the SSP and the Chief Minister's office. Meanwhile, the autopsy report has revealed that the ABAP president died due to 'death by hanging'. Moreover, as the investigation is underway, the primary accused in the case, Anand Giri was grilled for over 12 hours by the police.

