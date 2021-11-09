Top 10 Headlines: UK To Add Covaxin To Approved List, Sameer Khan Case Update And More

Sameer Wankhede's Father Files Police Complaint Against Nawab Malik; Invokes SC/ST Act

After filing a defamation suit, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev lodged a police complaint against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. The plaint was received at the Assistant Commissioner of Police office, Oshiwara Division in Jogeshwari West, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police office, DCP Zone 9 office in Bandra and the Amboli Police Station. He demanded Malik be booked under Section 3 (punishments for offences of atrocities) of the SC/ST Act, Sections 499 (defamation), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 508 of the IPC and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the IT Act for making false accusations regarding his family's caste.

Sameer Khan Case: NCB Issues More Summons In The Case, Reopens Investigation

Resuming probe into the drug nexus case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has brought Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, back into focus. The NCB will once again reopen the investigation into the matter. Sources have also informed that the NCB has issued more summons in relation to the Sameer case.

Pakistan Govt, Banned Terrorist Group TTP Reach One-month 'complete Ceasefire' Agreement

Pakistan and the banned terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday reached a one-month "complete ceasefire", which can potentially be extended given that the two sides hold further talks and strike a mutual agreement, Islamabad government’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement accessed by PTI. Meanwhile, TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani separately confirmed in a statement that Pakistan’s government and the armed terror group TTP will honour the agreed ceasefire period, which was brokered with Prime Minister Imran Khan by the mediation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Haryana: Farmers Protest In Hisar, Demand FIR Against BJP MP For 'derogatory' Remarks

Protesting farmers gheraoed the Superintendent of Police's (SP) office in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday, November 8, over an alleged assault on anti-farm law protesters on November 5. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was trying to divide people based on caste. The protest in Hisar intensified following BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's remarks against farmers from Meham town of Rohtak, reportedly calling them 'jobless alcoholics'. Tikait also alleged that Jangra's supporters had assaulted a farmer.

Barack Obama Chides China, Russia For Poor Climate Targets & Skipping COP26

Barack Obama, the former United States President and one of the leaders who paved the way for the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement, reprimanded China and Russia for skipping the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Delivering a keynote address at the climate summit, Obama called out Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "dangerous lack of urgency" on climate actions, including an absence of commitments on their own climate-wrecking emissions. Highlighting the lagging progress in commitments towards the Paris Agreement, Obama admitted that he had "images of dystopia" creeping into his dreams.

Splashdown SpaceX Crew-2 Astronauts Return To Earth After Successful 6 Month Mission Aboard ISS

SpaceX has ended its second long-duration orbit mission for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the Crew Dragon capsule made a safe water landing after undocking from International Space Station (ISS) late on Monday November 8. The company's Crew Dragon Endeavour, carrying the astronaut quartet of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission made an eight hour trip back to Earth concluding its planned splashdown off the coast of Florida. This marked the end of some 200 plus days mission undertaken by NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, SpaceX said in a statement.

UK To Add India's Covaxin To Approved List Of COVID Vaccines From Nov 22

The UK government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

Security Upped At Mukesh Ambani’s Residence Antilia, Police Detains One Person Amid Threat

After the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, security has been heightened outside the industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence Antilia. In a recent update, Mumbai Police has detained one person from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, November 9.

'Work Hard & You Too May Get A Padma Shri': Adnan Sami Gives Nawab Malik Befitting Reply

In an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, music composer Adnan Sami on Monday broke his silence on the politics that was attempted over his being awarded the Padma Shri. At the helm of all the politics, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik who appears to be unable to be outside the news at this point was specifically given a blistering response by Adnan Sami, who he suggested to work hard in his arena- politics - to one day be deserving of a Padma Shri.

Virat Kohli Thanks Fans For Support, Says 'no One Is More Disappointed Than Us As A Side'

Team India's outgoing T20I skipper Virat Kohli has come forward and thanked all the fans and well-wishers but at the same time, also expressed disappointment for not being able to make an impact in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While India did get the better of Namibia by 10 wickets in their final Super 12 match, the results did not matter at all as the Indian team was already out of semi-final contention a day prior to this clash.

