Top 10 Headlines: Union Ministers Meet RS Chairman; Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates & More

7 Union Ministers Meet RS Chairman; Demand Action Against Oppn MPs Over August 11 Ruckus

In a big development, 7 Union Ministers met Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday and demanded action against opposition MPs who indulged in a ruckus in the Upper House on August 11. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan handed over a memorandum to the Vice President in this regard, sources told PTI. During the meeting, they described the actions of some MPs as "unprecedented, extreme and violent".

Read Full Story Here

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Occupies Prez Palace; India Preps For Evacuation

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has taken over every Afghan province except Kabul where the Govt is housed. An interim Taliban govt has been formed after talks.

Check Live Updates Here

President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 16, paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial.

Read Full Story Here

Taliban Declare Afghanistan War 'over', Say 'our Victory Was Unexpectedly Swift'

After the Afghanistan government surrendered on Sunday, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar said that the terror group’s victory was "unexpectedly swift". Baradar claimed that the victory, which saw all of the country’s major cities fall in a week and forced Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to resign, had no match in the world. On Sunday, Taliban terrorists entered Kabul and gained control over the capital city. Several government officials including Ghani fled the country within hours of the Taliban’s Kabul entry.

Read Full Story Here

Parsi New Year: President Kovind Wishes 'Navroz Mubarak'; Calls For Peace In Everyone's Life

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote his greetings to the Parsi community on the occasion of the Parsi New Year. He stated that members of the Parsi community have made significant contributions to India's progress and development. Navroz is another name for the Parsi New Year.

Read Full Story Here

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Backs CJI's Concerns On Lack Of Debate; Takes Dig At Congress

Reacting to CJI NV Ramana's anguish over the paucity of debate in Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju opined that he can understand this concern. According to him, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that new parliamentarians in the opposition are being instructed to disrupt Parliament. Moreover, he expressed shock at the fact that some opposition MPs were boasting about obstructing the proceedings of the House.

Read Full Story Here

Congress Leader Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Allegedly Unhappy Over Party's Poll Drubbing

In a jolt to Assam Congress, senior leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party on Monday, after being unhappy with the party's performance in Assam polls. Dev, in her resignation letter, has thanked all the leaders for the opportunity, seeking their blessings as she begins a 'new chapter in public service'. Dev has already changed her Twitter bio to former Mahila Congress president, a former member of Congress.

Read Full Story Here

Indian Olympics Contingent Leaves For PM Modi's Residence For Felicitation Ceremony

It has been officially confirmed that all the the Indian athletes who had participated in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday, August 16. The news has been confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India i.e. SAI Media and at the same time, the sporting authority also shared glimpses of the athletes leaving for the event.

Read Full Story Here

Afghan Indian Embassy's Twitter Handle 'Hacked', Says Press Secy After Tirade Against Ghani

Clarifying the tirade by the Afghan Embassy in India on Twitter against ex-President Ashraf Ghani, the Embassy's press secretary Abdlhaq Azad on Monday said that he had lost access to the account. Claiming that the account had been hacked, he said that he was unable to log into the Embassy's account. The Embassy had termed Ghani a 'traitor' who had fled Afghanistan with his crooks.

Read Full Story Here

Google Releases Doodle On 117th Birth anniversary Of Activist Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

On Monday, August 16, Google released a Doodle to commemorate the 117th birthday of Indian activist and author Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, a trailblazing writer and independence warrior. Chauhan was a pioneering writer and freedom fighter whose work came to national popularity during a period when literature was controlled by men. Prabha Mallya, a guest artist from New Zealand, created the Doodle.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld