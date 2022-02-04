Top 10 Headlines: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination; Beijing Winter Olympics & More

UP Elections: PM Modi Says 'fake Samajwadis' Will Bring Back Mafias, Had Opposed Vaccines

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual rally for five districts of the state on February 4. PM Modi on Friday campaigned in districts including Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, which will cover 23 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi was joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the virtual rallies.

EAM Jaishankar Dials Denmark's Jeppe Kofod; Discusses Vaccine, Bilateral & Regional Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, took to Twitter to appreciate his Danish counterpart for recognising Indian COVID-19 vaccines in their country. According to Dr. Jaishankar's Twitter post, he held a telephonic conversation with Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in which both the leaders discussed the recognition of India-manufactured Coronavirus vaccines-- Covaxin and Covishield.

Rajnath Singh Condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan' Remarks; 'Does He Know History?'

Condemning Rahul Gandhi over 'China and Pakistan are closer' remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, February 4, said that the Congress leader needs "some history lessons”. This comes after Rahul Gandhi said in his Parliament speech that China and Pakistan are closer because of the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

UP Election: Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination; Amit Shah Accompanies The UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination to contest the assembly elections from the Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency. While Yogi Adityanath has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, this is his maiden contest in an Assembly election. The CM was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the district collectorate as he submitted his nomination papers.

Beijing Winter Olympics: US 'applauds' India's Diplomatic Boycott Of Event; Slams China

Following India's diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the United States on Friday concurred with the move and affirmed that the White House stood with 'all countries that reject the Chinese Communist Party's human rights abuses'. Amounting to the petty politicisation of the ongoing Olympics 2022, China appointed the People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao as the ceremonial torchbearer.

Punjab: ED Arrests Charanjit Channi's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey In Illegal Mining Case

In a major setback for the Congress-led Punjab Government ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after day-long questioning. The ED sleuths arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey on Thursday evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case.

UP ADG Prashant Kumar Condemns Attack On Owaisi; Assures Action Against Others Involved

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order Prashant Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network has condemned the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi's car was fired upon by assailants on Thursday while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Russia Calls US Intelligence Report On 'fake Video' 'unnecessary' & 'baseless': Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, reacted to recent US allegations in which Pentagon officials claimed "Russia may produce a "fake video" depicting the Ukrainian military attacking Moscow". Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had claimed that Russia was planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an incursion into the country.

US Asserts Russia-China Ties 'won't Make Up For Consequences' Of Moscow Invasion Of Kyiv

A closer relationship between Russia and China “will not make up for the consequences” of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, instead, it would make Moscow’s economy more brittle, warned the United States. In a regular press briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington has a range of tools that it can deploy if it sees foreign companies including the ones based in China trying to “backfill” US export control actions over Ukraine.

Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani Now Richer Than Zuckerberg As Meta Founder Loses $30 Bn In Day

Indian business magnates, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have surpassed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires. Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted as a result of the record-breaking collapse in Meta shares on Thursday, February 3. According to reports, Zuckerberg's personal net worth has dropped by about USD 30 billion as a result of the unprecedented stock market selloff. According to Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Adani's net worth is $90.1 billion, whereas, Ambani's fortune is $90 billion.

