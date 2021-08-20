Top 10 Headlines: US Secy Blinken Dials EAM Jaishankar; Afghans Protest Against Taliban

CBI Forms 4 Special Teams To Probe West Bengal Post-poll Violence After High Court Verdict

In pursuance of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI constituted 4 Special Investigation Units on Thursday to probe the cases of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. A 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape pertaining to the post-poll violence will be transferred to the CBI. Each team will be headed by a Joint Director-level officer and will comprise a Deputy Inspector General, a Senior Superintendent of Police and three Superintendents of Police.

Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan 'political Defeat, Not Military': Ghani's Ex-Interior Min

In an exclusive interview on Republic Media Network, Afghanistan's former Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi who was removed from office in March 2021 told Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that the Taliban's successful conquest of the country was a "political defeat and not a military defeat." He also said that the militant group's recent rise was due to mismanagement by the Ghani administration.

US Secy Blinken Dials EAM Jaishankar, Holds 'productive' Talks On Afghanistan Crisis

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar discussed the worsening situation in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the second time in less than a week. Blinken, on Friday, said that the talks were 'productive'. Earlier, on 17 August, Blinken and Jaishankar had discussed developments in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Afghans Protest Against Taliban; Blinken Dials Jaishankar

India evacuates its embassy staff and soldiers from Afghanistan as US does a hasty withdrawal after 20 years of war with Taliban. The terror group has ousted the Ghani govt and taken over Kabul.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Meet PM Modi On August 23, Focus On caste-based Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has informed that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, on 23th August to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. Kumar said that he had an appointment with the PM to meet him along with a delegation from Bihar to conduct the caste-based census. He thanked the Prime Minister for giving him time for the meeting.

CM Arvind Kejriwal To Inaugurate Delhi's First Smog Tower On August 23 To Curb Pollution

On August 23, 2021, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate Delhi’s first smog tower. The ceremony will take place at Connaught Place's Baba Kharak Singh Marg, informed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. The pollution tower will clean 1,000 cubic metres of air per second and lower PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in the national capital.

West Bengal Post-poll Violence: LoP Adhikari Welcomes HC Verdict, Lambasts Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to a Calcutta High Court verdict ordering a CBI-probe into West Bengal's alleged post-poll violence, state Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the court had rejected all statements made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Min Bhupender Yadav Rakes Up Gehlot-Pilot 'rift' In Rajasthan, Foresees BJP Victory

Flagging off his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bhiwadi on Thursday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav predicted that BJP would come back to power in Rajasthan in 2023. Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, currently holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour & Employment. Speaking to the people, he raked up the ongoing tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot alleging that both are "fighting for the chair".

Chhattisgarh CM & Other Leaders Hold Silent Protest Against 'manhandling' Of Congress MPs

Upset with the alleged manhandling of Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha, the Chhattisgarh unit of the party staged a "silent protest" at the Gandhi Maidan in Raipur on Thursday. On the last day of the Monsoon session, i.e August 11, Congress parliamentarians from Chhattisgarh Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam asserted that they were manhandled by male marshals while protesting in the well of the House. Speaking about the purported incident in a press conference on Wednesday, both these Rajya Sabha MPs broke into tears.

'Isn't It Happening Here?': Owaisi Mocks Centre's Focus On Atrocities Against Afghan Women

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday mocked the Centre for expressing concern over the atrocities against women in Afghanistan while turning a blind eye to the situation in India. Addressing a gathering, Owaisi lamented, "4.6 crore girls go missing. 1 out of 9 girls die before attaining the age of 5. But these people are bothered about the situation there (Afghanistan)". He added, "They are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here?"

