Top 10 Headlines: US Strikes ISIS; UP CM Lauds Corona Warriors, Animation Industry Growth

US Military Conducts Drone Strike Against ISIS-K Planner In Retaliation For Kabul Blasts

The United States military on Friday struck back against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport. As per agency sources, the US launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangarhar. The ISIS-K member was reportedly involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul.

BJP Slams WB Govt's 'hypocrisy' On COVID-19 As TMC Urges EC To Conduct Bypolls To 7 Seats

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday questioned the West Bengal government's purported hypocritical stance on the COVID-19 situation in the state. This came after a TMC delegation comprising TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mahua Moitra, Jawhar Sircar and Sajda Ahmed met the Election Commission of India on August 26. Maintaining that the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the state, they urged the EC to conduct a by-election to 7 Assembly constituencies.

Bill Gates Congratulates India For Achieving 'tremendous Milestone' On COVID Vaccine Drive

American business tycoon Bill Gates described India's record-breaking one crore anti-COVID doses of vaccines as a 'tremendous milestone'. Microsoft co-founder, Gates called the success a result of 'collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers'. With one crore doses of vaccines, India on Friday recorded the highest vaccination count on a single day. Meanwhile, India has also crossed the 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report on Friday.

Congress MP Manish Tewari Calls Upon Centre To Extend Visa Of Afghan Students By 1 Year

On Saturday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called upon the Centre to extend the visa of all Afghan students studying in India for at least one year. This assumes significance as over a thousand students hailing from Afghanistan might face a threat to their life on returning to their country as the Taliban has seized power. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans enabling them to enter India for 6 months.

WHO Chief Scientist Lauds India For Administering 1cr COVID-19 Vaccines In 24hrs

In a major milestone achievement, India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 on Friday until 10 pm, the highest vaccination that happened in a single day. Appreciating India's vaccination drive, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), congratulated the country for vaccinating 50 percent of the adult population with the first dose.

Yogi Adityanath Lauds 'corona Warriors' As India Administers 1 Crore COVID Jabs In 24 Hrs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, congratulated citizens and appreciated health workers and all other 'corona warriors' after India hit a record one crore COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day. Uttar Pradesh administered over 30 lakh doses in 24 hours, the highest among states in the country.

Uttarakhand NH 94 And NH 58 Blocked Due To Heavy Rainfall; Efforts Underway

Following heavy rainfall in the state, national highways in Uttarakhand have been damaged leading to the blocking of NH 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district. As a result of these, people were seen taking alternate routes for travelling. Uttarakhand has been facing heavy rainfall over the past few days causing severe damage to property in the state, especially in Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, and Rishikesh. Water levels have also increased in rivers causing a flood-like situation.

Piyush Goyal Lauds Indian Animation Industry's Growth; Sees Potential To Be Global Leader

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of "Create in India". The minister was addressing the 2nd edition of CII Summit FX when he pointed out that the sector was growing at 9 per cent in the country and is expected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2024. Goyal also said that the AVGC sector has the power to project India's creativity globally while building "Brand India".

Mysuru Rape Case: Kumaraswamy Slams K'taka Govt Over 'inaction', Demands 'serious Action'

JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, 27 August, said that the state government should take rape cases "more seriously". Criticising the government for "lack of action" in such cases, the former CM also suggested that the state must look at the actions taken by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government in such cases. Kumaraswamy, while speaking on the Mysuru rape case, also accused that the state government of allowing “youngsters to have liquor in deserted places”.

Madhya Pradesh CM Reprimands Kamal Nath Over Veiled Threat Directed At Government Staff

A day after the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath addressed a rally in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at the Congress leader and called his approach 'undemocratic' and 'intimidating'. CM Chouhan added that employees in the state were horrified by Nath's statement implying them of being corrupt.

