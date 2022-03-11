Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Adityanath To Take Oath As UP CM Before Holi; Explosions In Kharkiv

Yogi Adityanath to take oath as UP CM before Holi; PM Modi & NDA CMs to attend ceremony

A day after BJP registered a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh election, sources told Republic TV that Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister before Holi. As per sources, his oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on March 14 or 15. PM Modi, top BJP leaders and CMs of other NDA-ruled states will also be in attendance, sources revealed. While he is not travelling to the national capital today contrary to speculation, Yogi Adityanath will meet his ministerial colleagues at 5 p.m. at his Lucknow residence.

Zelenskyy ready to talk to Russia's Putin but 'will not make any compromise', says adviser

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s deputy has said that the Ukrainian President is ready to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin directly. Speaking to CNN, Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that even though talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign minister, held on Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya, did not yield any major breakthroughs, Ukraine hadn’t been too optimistic from the start. He also went on to say that Zelenskyy is ready to directly speak with Putin, but he “will not make any compromise to the Russian position during these negotiations”.

Bhagwant Mann to take oath as new Punjab CM on March 16; AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal invited

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a stumping victory in the Punjab elections, sources have informed that the party's face Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of that state on March 16. The soon-to-be CM has extended an invitation to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to take a party in the oath-taking ceremony.

Russia-Ukraine war Day 16: Heavy explosions in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its day 16 on March 11, with reports of heavy explosions and massive bombings in Kharkiv, thus escalating the war crisis in the eastern European country. While the intensity of sirens and alarms have not eroded the war-ravaged nation, the Moscow and Kyiv face-off is said to have intensified and entered the Velyka Danilovka area in the country's second-largest city.

Indian Army Cheetah chopper crashes in Baraum area of Gurez sector of J&K; rescue ops on

In the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area. The security forces' search parties are making their way to the snow-covered location to save the chopper crew, media agency ANI reported. More information on the incident is awaited, according to defence officials, ANI reported. A search and rescue operation has been initiated for the pilot and co-pilot, who are believed to have ejected safely, but army officials have yet to respond.

India, China hold 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve LAC faceoff

India and China held the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to end the 22-month standoff in eastern Ladakh, two months after the previous round of talks failed to produce any substantial results. The 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks began at 10 a.m. at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Gujarat's Ahmedabad a day after record win in 4 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat legislative assembly elections which are scheduled later in 2022. PM Modi received a grand welcome as the people of Ahmedabad came out on the roads to greet him while shouting slogans of praise for the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Prime Minister.

Operation Ganga accomplished: India successfully evacuates last 600 students from Ukraine

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city, the Government of India has successfully accomplished Operation Ganga. An estimated 49 special flights operated under the Centre's mission to bring home Indian citizens who resided or studied in the war-ravaged eastern European country.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami resigns; Union Min Piyush Goyal & Pradhan named BJP observers

On Friday, Pushkar Singh Dhami tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister to Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Gurmit Singh. While BJP created history to win a second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, Dhami lost the election from Khatima. Speaking to the media after leaving the Raj Bhawan, he revealed that the Governor had asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until a new government is sworn in.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, 12 Out; Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule for the secondary and senior secondary 2nd term examinations on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the schedule here or visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Term 1 Exam for both classes 10 and 12 have been conducted, and now the board will conduct the term 2 examinations, scheduled to commence on April 26, 2022.

