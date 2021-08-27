Top 10: Sidhu Issues Ultimatum To Congress; Taliban Asks Turkey To Run Kabul Airport

Congress' Rawat Denies Sidhu's 'lack Of Freedom' Threat; 'who Else Can Take Decisions?'

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday countered state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'lack of freedom in decision making' remark. Sidhu on Friday alleged that he was not allowed to have a 'free hand' to make decisions in the party. The party chief’s controversial remarks came only a day after his adviser Malwinder Singh Mali resigned following a row on his controversial statements on Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh Congress Rift Widens: CM Bhupesh Baghel Flies Solo To Meet Party High Command

Indicating a widened rift in the Chhattisgarh Congress unit, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel travelled to Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. The CM's visit to the national capital comes around the time when state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo has flown to Delhi. As per reports, the visit is attributed to the two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula for the Chhattisgarh Chief Ministerial post. "I have been called to Delhi that's why I am going. Why can't people meet their leader some have gone without invitation," CM Bhupesh Baghel

Navjot Sidhu’s Advisor Malvinder Singh Mali Resigns; Cites Lack Of 'issue-based' Politics

In a big development amid the Punjab political crisis, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali has tendered his resignation. Mali has blamed the Congress high command and stated that it is not focused on 'issue-based' politics of transparency and accountability. Moreover, he has also alleged that some people are against the emerging 'Punjab Model' and have derailed the dialogue process.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Issues Ultimatum To Congress, Says 'let Me Take Decisions Or Else...'

Another fresh controversy embroiled the Punjab Congress on Friday after state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a threat to the Congress high command. Addressing a public meeting in Amritsar, Navjot Singh Sidhu gave an ultimatum to the Congress party, saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades.

India Condemns Kabul Attacks At UNSC, Says 'need To Stand United Against Terrorism'

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, T S Tirumurti condemned the Kabul explosions at the UNSC meeting on Thursday, sending India's heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. The Indian Envoy stated that the twin blasts had reinforced the need to stand united against terrorism and those who provide sanctuary to terrorists. Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ethiopia, T S Tirumurti said, "We begin by strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks.

'COVID Was Sent By God’s Supercomputer, It Decides Who Will Be Infected': Assam Minister

Amidst the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary's take on the pandemic is rather shocking if not absurd. While the world is trying to figure out whether the deadly virus spread through animals or if it was leaked from a lab, Patowary believes that the disease was created in God’s 'super-computer and it was already decided who would be affected by it.

Kabul Bombings: Union Min Anurag Thakur Assures Of 'Efforts Being Made To Rescue Indians'

Following the deadly bomb blasts near Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue Indians from the war-torn nation. The Union Minister informed that on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) apprised floor leaders of all parties about the situation and how India has been successfully evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan. '3 Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib by 3 Sikhs were flown black safely," Thakur added.

Taliban Asks Turkey To Run Kabul Airport; Decision Only After Clarity Over Afghan Govt

In a recent turn of events, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the Taliban has asked Turkey to operate Kabul airport. He further added that no decision has been made on the matter yet.

"The Taliban have made a request for us to operate Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this matter, he told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving for a trip to Bosnia.

He added: We will make a decision after the administration (in Afghanistan) is clear."

'A Sense Of Pride': Defence Minister Heaps Praise On DRDO For Technological Advancements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, August 27, said that India can become a superpower with the adaptation of advanced technology. The Defence Minister is in Pune to visit some key defence establishments including the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), the headquarters of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the Army Sports Institute (ASI). Speaking at DIAT, the Minister said, "It is not possible to make India a superpower without advanced or niche technology. We feel a sense of pride when we think of institutions like the DRDO".

Power Minister RK Singh Urges Union Ministers, CMs To Convert Official Vehicles To EVs

Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh has encouraged all Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in India to advise their respective ministries and departments to convert their current official gasoline or diesel vehicles to electric vehicles. The minister wrote this on Friday in a letter to all Union Ministers, including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all states and UTs. He urged them to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from the current Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles.

