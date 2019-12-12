The Debate
Top British Leaders’ Answers To ‘how Vain Are You’ Sum Up Their Personalities

Rest of the World News

Top British leaders, including the Prime Minister, had some interesting answers when a Milan-based weekly women's magazine asked them about their vanity.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Top British leaders

Britain’s top leaders had some interesting answers up their sleeves when a Milan-based weekly women's magazine asked them about their vanity. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded in Lain saying “Omnia vanitas”, a quote from the Bible which means “everything is vanity”.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Johnson’s main rival in the general elections, remarked vanity as a “dangerous thing” but confessed that he has one tracksuit he likes to wear when riding his “favourite bike”. Corbyn then went again into campaigning mode and said that his style of leadership is about listening to other people.

Read: UK General Elections: Britain And Brexit's Place In The World At Stake

'Not as vain as Boris Johnson!'

Jo Swinson, leader of Liberal Democrats, didn’t mince her words while answering the question and said, “Not as vain as Boris Johnson!”. Rosamund Dean, the deputy editor of Grazia, shared the snippet of the interview on Twitter and said the answers summed up the personalities of all the three leaders. She also assured that the magazine did ask about serious issues like climate change, flexible working, mental health, Grenfell, racism, the Domestic Abuse Bill and harassment and bullying in parliament.

Read: Britain General Election Campaigns Attract Interest Of Ultra-rich

Conservatives are fielding 635 candidates while the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, will be contesting on 631 seats. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had announced that his party will not field candidates in 317 Conservative-held seats, which gives an upper hand to the Conservatives since the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats are challenging in 611 constituencies.

Johnson is betting on the central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’ and has promised the voters to exit the European Union (Eu) on January 31, if voted to power with a majority. A clear majority has been an issue for the Conservatives which became a hindrance while getting the Brexit done. This forced the ruling government to dissolve the parliament and call for another election to ensure Brexit on or before the fresh deadline.
Read: UK General Elections: Numbers You Need To Know As Voters Decide Fate Of Brexit

Read: UK Voters Decide Who They Want To Resolve Brexit Impasse

