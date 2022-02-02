Top Headlines: CM Mamata Summoned By Mumbai Court; Cong To Unveil Punjab CM Face & More

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Summoned By Mumbai Court In National Anthem Insult Case

The Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday issued summons to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the National Anthem, asking her to appear before the bench on March 2. A case had been filed by Mumbai BJP unit functionary Vivekanand Gupta in December 2021, accusing the TMC supremo of disrespecting the National Anthem during her visit to the city. The BJP worker had demanded an FIR against the CM alleging that she had violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the National Anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention.

Read Full Story Here

Congress To Unveil Punjab CM Face At 7PM; 'Janta With Jakhar' But Channi & Sidhu Ahead

After days of anticipation, the Congress party will reveal the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab elections on Wednesday. The party high command, which was given an ultimatum of seven-ten days, will finally make a choice between the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu at 7 PM, as per the video posted by the party on its social media handle.

Read Full Story Here

Arunachal Teen's Father Tells Republic Son Was Given Electric Shocks By Chinese PLA

After reuniting with his family, Arunachal teen Miram Taron's father Opang Taron has shared heartbreaking claims that the boy went through while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the kin of the young boy said that he was kicked and given shock treatments and is still in pain. 17-year-old Taron reunited with his family on Monday, January 31st after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Elucidates Key Aspects Of Budget; 'modern India Should Be Based On Self-reliance'

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will enable India to become a modern nation, PM Modi told BJP workers on Wednesday. Delivering an address on "Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha" (self-reliant economy), the PM hailed the budget for its focus on the poor, middle class and youth and elaborated on many aspects such as the Centre's measures for the poor, the introduction of digital currency, domestic manufacturing of defence equipment and the development of border areas. He also took a dig at the opposition for playing politics over poverty instead of ameliorating the problem.

Read Full Story Here

UP Elections: Anurag Thakur Slams SP Ally Jayant Chaudhary's Comments On Hema Malini

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for his remarks on BJP MP Hema Malini. Thakur said that the actor has a stand in the country and world and Chaudhary cannot become like her even if he wanted to.

Read Full Story Here

Sunil Jakhar Breaks Silence After Big Claim; 'even After MLA Consensus,Cong Chose Channi'

Hours after leveling a big claim on Charanjit Channi's appointment as the Punjab CM, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar issued his first response on the controversy saying that the Congress had decided to choose Channi, disregarding the consensus of the MLAs.

Read Full Story Here

US-born Skier Faces Backlash For Decision To Represent China In Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu, a Chinese-American professional skier has been criticised for her 2019 announcement that she would compete for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, instead, of the US. As the geopolitical tensions between the two countries continue to grow many Americans have labelled her decision opportunistic and political. As per the reports of New York Post, her teammate Jen Hudak, who is a former Winter X Games gold winner for the USA women's team, expressed her dissatisfaction claiming that Gu, who was born in the United States would not be able to achieve the same athletic level anywhere else.

Read Full Story Here

3 Arunachal Labourers Kidnapped By NSCN; BJP MP Seeks Their Release Amid Ceasefire Calls

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) terrorists have allegedly abducted three workers of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district. The kidnapping has been suspected to be linked with extortion demand, one worker has been released while two are still believed to be in captivity. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from the state Tapir Gao appealed to the militant group to release the innocents amid ceasefire negotiations.

Read Full Story Here

Neeraj Chopra Becomes 3rd Indian To Be Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards

Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the 3rd Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards on Wednesday, February 2. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shortlisted in 2019 while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

Read Full Story Here

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds Union Budget For Focus On Tech-led Growth, Adds Caveat

In his first reaction to the Union Budget on Tuesday, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hailed it for focusing on technology and infrastructure-led growth. Apart from this, he contended that other measures such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme and the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme would prove beneficial amid the pandemic. At the same time, Patnaik accused the Centre of reducing the budgetary allocation for key sectors. Moreover, he called upon the Centre to sanction more rural houses for Odisha.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World