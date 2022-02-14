Top Headlines: PM Modi Lambasts Congress In Punjab; Ukraine Seeks Russia's Response & More

PM Modi lambasts ruling Congress in Punjab; reveals reason behind Amarinder Singh's ouster

In his first rally in Punjab after the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the ruling Congress party. Addressing the rally in Jalandhar, which had in attendance several dignitaries including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PM Modi underlined that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government was in favour of a federal structure, irrespective of the ruling party.

Ukraine seeks Russia's response on their intentions under Vienna document's rules

Ukraine on Sunday demanded "transparency" about Russia's intent as it has concentrated over within striking distance of the Ukrainian border, echoing NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's concerns made vocal on Putin's agenda on military activities, as he earlier spoke with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels. Ukraine announced yesterday that it is prepared to take the "next step" and is now requesting a meeting with the Russian authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin and other signatories to the Vienna Document in the next 48 hours.

Pulwama attack: CRPF pays respect to martyrs; condemns KCR, Rahul Gandhi's 'proof' remark

Amid politicians including K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rahul Gandhi asking for ‘proofs’ of surgical strikes, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Kamal Sisodiya appealed to not politicize such matters. Expressing sadness, the CRPF personnel said that when someone raises a question on such matters, ‘it hurts’. India, on February 14 observes the black day as three years ago 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in one of the worst Pakistan-backed terror attacks in J&K's Pulwama.

Congress calls Zameer Ahmed's remarks linking rapes to hijabs 'foolish' amid ongoing row

In the latest development, the Karnataka Congress admitted that Zameer Ahmed’s insensitive rape remark on the ongoing Hijab controversy was ‘foolish’. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said that the grand old party does not agree with Zameer’s statement and he has been asked to withdraw it. Speaking to the media, Zameer Ahmed had earlier claimed that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab.

Manipur elections: Sonia Gandhi to headline Congress' campaign alongside 29 star netas

In a bid to strengthen Congress’ campaign in the poll-bound Manipur, the Indian National Congress will field 30-star campaigners, who will be pushing the party’s agenda for the second phase of the state polls scheduled for March 05. Congress on Monday released the list of 30-star campaigners for Manipur, which included former state CM Okram Ibobi Singh, Congress top brass- Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi and party’s youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Telangana Cong chief files plaint against Himanta Biswa Sarma over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

A few days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has no right to ask the Indian Army about the surgical strike in Uri, Kashmir, and questioned whether BJP had ever asked him for proof of being "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi", Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders on Monday filed a police complaint in Jubilee Hills Police Station against the Assam CM over his remarks.

Pulwama attack: '100% involvement of Pakistan Army & ISI', says Retd Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

Marking the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack in Lethapore of Jammu and Kashmir, retired Indian Army officer Lt Gen KJS Dhillon shared a set of lesser-known facts about India's retaliation to the suicide bombings. On February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel, including the perpetrator Adil Ahmad Dar, were commuting from Jammu to Srinagar when one of the buses was rammed by a vehicle containing explosives at 15:15 hours. The incident killed 40 CRPF personnel and left several injured.

COVID-19: New Antibody Helps Block Coronavirus Transmission In Cells, Claims Study

Researchers have engineered a novel antibody that can directly interfere with and block the cell-to-cell transmission ability of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibody, FuG1, targets the enzyme furin, which the virus uses for its efficient chain of infections in human cells. The approach, described recently in the journal Microbiology Spectrum, could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants.

Belarusian President Lukashenko Expected To Meet Russia's Vladimir Putin Soon: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, February 14, announced that he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel, Pul Pervogo, reported an update on Monday. The authoritarian Belarusian leader’s announcement comes as Russia and Belarus kick-started the joint war drills, in what NATO labelled the display of the biggest troop deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.

IPL Auction 2022: Teams Cautious In Going For U-19 Stars; Uncapped Players Strike It Big

While some uncapped, but proven performers like Avesh Khan, were laughing all their way to the bank with bids as high as Rs 10 crore, only a few of the Under-19 stars, skipper Yash Dhull included, managed to land deals with IPL teams in the two-day mega auction held in Bengaluru.

