Top Mispronounced Words 2021: Omicron, Kelce, Eilish & More; Check Out The List

The United States Captioning company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms, has compiled the list of most mispronounced words in 2021. Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, are in the list of mispronounced words, according to AP.

The captioning company has informed that it has surveyed its members to make a list of mispronounced words. A standup comedian and teacher for Babbel, Esteben Touma, has revealed that news broadcasters in the United States faced difficulty in pronouncing the new words of 2021, as per the AP report.

Here are the words that were mispronounced as Touma also broke down the proper pronunciations of the terms:

Cheugy (CHOO-gee): The trendy term which is used to make fun of an outdated and unfashionable aesthetic, mainly related to millennials.

Chipotle (chih-POHT-lay): It is a fast-food chain based in the United States and the name of the restaurant was mispronounced during 2021.

Dalgona (tal-goh-NAH): The Korean treat became famous due to the Netflix show 'Squid Game' and it has made it to the list of mispronounced words.

Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin): The cryptocurrency created by Billy Markus is one of the popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Dogecoin is one of the mispronounced words in 2021.

Eilish (EYE-lish): The name of the singer Billie Eilish who was nominated for the Grammy Awards Album of the Year was also mispronounced.

Ethereum (ih-THEE-ree-um): Another cryptocurrency that has been misspoken in 2021.

Ever Given (EV-er GIV-en): The name of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March. The company has revealed that many news broadcasters mispronounced the name of the ship as “Evergreen".

Glasgow (GLAHZ-go): The city where the United Nations Climate Conference was held in the United Kingdom was mispronounced by both US President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama.

Kelce (KELs): American football player Jason Kelce revealed on radio that his teammates and the media had been mispronouncing his name for years.

Omicron (AH-muh-kraan / OH-mee-kraan): The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, has been detected in a few countries across the world. Esteben Touma has revealed that the name of the new strain is pronounced in a different way in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Shein (SHEE-in): The Chinese fashion company has also made it to the list of mispronounced words.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH-fuh-nohs TSEE-tsee-pas): Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek tennis player has also made it to the list of mispronounced words or names. He became a well-known name when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.

Yassify (YEAH-sih-fai): A well known trend in which multiple beauty filters and edits are being used in pictures.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Pixabay/Unsplash