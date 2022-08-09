Top Pakistan-Taliban Leader Omar Khorasani, 2 Others Killed In IED Attack In Afghanistan

Senior leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan was killed in a targetted IED attack on Sunday night. Sources close to the US-designated foreign militia told CNN that the founding member of the terror outfit, Omar Khalid Khorasani also known as Abdul Wali, died in a "bomb blast" in Patrika province, southeastern Afghanistan bordering Pakistan. Two more people were killed in the attack, as per report.

Khorasani's vehicle was reportedly struck on Sunday night at a roadside attack by an IED, the Associated Press reported. No terror outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the said attack. This comes a week after Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in Kabul.

Who was Omar Khalid Khorasani?

Khorasani headed the Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA), the TTP affiliate in Pakistan, and remained the most operationally active network in Punjab, as per the US State Department. However, he dissolved the JuA and joined TTP to join the estranged terrorist factions for a unified approach to topple Pakistan rulers. The faction over the years claimed responsibility for several targetted strikes carried out in the region, including the Easter Sunday explosion in 2016. The attack killed over 70 people and injured 300 others in Lahore.

The US described Wali as a former journalist and poet, further offering a $3 million reward for information on his whereabouts under the 'Reward for Justice' programme. "He is no more with us," Ehsanullah Ehsan, an aide to Khorasani, wrote in a Twitter post on Monday morning confirming the news of the death. He told the Washington Post that two other Pakistani-Taliban leaders Hassan and Hafiz Dawlat, who were accompanying Wali, also died in the attack.

Wali's death renders blow to peace talks between TTP & Islamabad

With assistance from senior Taliban leaders from Afghanistan, Khorasani led the committee for peace talks negotiations between TTP and Pakistan that began in the past months. Delegates from both sides met in Afghanistan to seek a resolution between Islamabad forces and hardline Pakistani militia. The deliberations came after last year the TTP declared an end to the month-long ceasefire, accusing then Pakistani PM Imran Khan-led government of breaching prisoner release agreement norms.

It is pertinent to mention that the TTP over the years has launched targetted Shiite attacks, separating their movement from the Afghan Taliban. The US-banned outfit has on several occasions attempted to overthrow Islamabad aiming to rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia Law. As per official estimates, the group is responsible for brutally killing over 80,000 Pakistanis in nearly two decades.