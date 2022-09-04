Top US Diplomat To Start 4-day India Visit From Sept 5; Focus On 'secure' Indo-Pacific

In an effort to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and United States, the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu is set to lead a US delegation to India from September 5 to 8. According to a media note from the US Department of State, the team would visit senior Indian officials to explore how the US and India can work together more closely to create an Indo-Pacific region that is 'free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure'.

As per the release, for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting, Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson, while for US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, the Assistant Secretary will be accompanied by Department of Defense Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner.

Donald Lu will attend US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment event

Furthermore, the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment's event, which aims to increase economic security via women's meaningful involvement in the workforce, will be attended by Assistant Secretary Lu in addition to female entrepreneurs. A roundtable discussion about how India may achieve its full economic potential over the following 25 years to become a key node in global supply chains will also be part of his agenda.

Recently, Indian and American foreign and defence ministers visited in a "2+2" meeting. It is worth mentioning that India serves as the focal point of the Joe Biden administration's Indo-Pacific policy.

Currently, the India-US bilateral partnership covers a wide range of topics which include the response to COVID-19 disease, post-pandemic economic recovery, the environmental crisis and sustainable development, essential and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, education, the diaspora, as well as defence and security.

According to an ANI report, the range and depth of Indo-US relations continue to be unmatched, and the factors fostering this alliance have been expanding at an unprecedented pace. Since both the strategic elite and the interpersonal level are involved in the connection, it continues to be special.

Despite the fact that India and the US have had quite divergent reactions to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister of India and the President of the US both expressed during a recent meeting their willingness to compromise in order to find solutions that would be acceptable to both countries.

India and the US have reaffirmed their resolve to capitalise on the momentum of previous years while maintaining awareness of the bigger strategic picture. The US secretary of defence said that the US and India have discovered new possibilities "to extend the operational reach of our militaries and to coordinate more closely together" throughout the expanse of the Indo-Pacific."

(Image: AP/ANI)